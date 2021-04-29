Coveted In-State OL Luke Brown Discusses Vols, Orange & White Game Trip

In Paris (Tenn.), Henry County High School is home to one of the best offensive linemen in the country for the 2023 recruiting class.

Luke Brown is a massive underclassman that many have already taken notice of. With over ten offers in hand, the rising junior is on pace to rack in offers from all over the country. Brown stands 6'5" while weighing 300-pounds.

With the recruiting process in full swing, as much as COVID and NCAA restrictions will allow for a 2023 recruit, how is everything going for the young prospect?

"Recruitment is going well with limited contact," Brown said. (I am) excited for this summer and for the dead period to be lifted."

Just to touch on the early offers that Brown has received during this time; Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech are just a few schools that have extended an offer to the big-framed guard.

Between Covid and other obstacles, Brown is currently just a sophomore, so contact is very limited between Brown and college coaches. A couple have made their mark despite it all.

"Two schools standing out in who I communicate with the most are Florida State and Vanderbilt."

Back in mid-late March, Tennessee placed in their request for the services of Brown by way of Coach Kodi Burns, the area recruiter and wide receivers coach.

"Coach Burns offered me, and his message was that they were excited about my future and ready to have me up to campus soon."

Getting the offer from the home state institution has to have somewhat of a special or different feeling than the rest. Especially when you are an underclassman as well, Brown discusses his initial reaction.

"I was really excited when I got on the phone with Coach Burns at Tennessee," he said. "When he extended me the offer, I felt very accomplished with having the major in-state school believe in me enough to offer me. It's a special one growing up in Big Orange country."

A little over a month after the Vols extended their offer, Tennessee held its Annual Orange and White Game, in which Brown was present. Brown was more than clear with VR2 on SI with his recap.

"The orange and white game has an atmosphere I've never seen in a spring game before," he said. "The new staff is making a good impact, and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Coach Heupel and staff have started to change many things in Knoxville; playstyle, work ethic, and overall culture. Many people have become intrigued by the new offense that has been spoken about and displayed during the spring game.

"I'm a fan of the up-tempo offense and how effective it is," Brown told VR2 on SI. "I was also pleased with how dominant the line play was all afternoon. I could see myself in that scheme. I've run an offense similar to the before and enjoyed it."

Fair to say that the new schemes of things on Rocky Top have definitely grabbed the attention of this in-state prospect. It seems Tennessee has been able to check a lot of boxes with the recent offer and with all the new changes. What else is there for Tennessee to do to impress Brown further?

"I want to keep building relationships within the staff and watch the team come together and win some games this fall, he said. "

It is worth noting that Brown is also a part of the National Playmakers Academy and works with well-known trainer Buck Fitzgerald, who continues to help produce Division 1 talent from across the state and country.