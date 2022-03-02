Coveted LB Jeremiah Telander Set For Vols Visit, Talks Relationship with Tennessee Staff

Alpharetta, Ga.-- In June of 2021, Tennessee extended an offer to Peach State linebacker Jeremiah Telander. The offer was the first of many for Telander, and he is now set to return to Knoxville this weekend to continue to build on his relationship with the Tennessee staff.

"Things have kicked up a lot these past few months," Telander said of his recruitment. "It is the dead period right now, but I know when March hits, it is going to get busy. On March 4th, I am at Louisville, and then on March 5th, I am at Tennessee. I haven't scheduled them yet, but we are talking about a North Carolina and Georgia visit soon. We have got 20 (offers) right now, so we are going to see them over the next couple of months, then start to take it down whenever I feel comfortable with that."

Telander had a chance to get familiar with Tennessee during a couple of visits last season and liked the layout in Knoxville.

"It is close to home, and I like the layout up there," Telander said of what he likes about Tennessee. "You live right here, practice right here, work out right, and eat right here, all within 500 square feet. That was really intriguing to me because everything you need for success is right there. I like that a lot."

During his recruitment by the Vols, he has built a strong relationship with the Tennessee staff as they have made him a priority.

"I talk with Coach BJ, Coach Creamer and Coach Heupel," Telander said of communication with the Tennessee staff. "We all get on FaceTime a lot."

"With coach BJ, I like how personable he is," Telander added. "Same thing with Coach Heupel. They do a good job of making sure my family and everybody are alright. I like them a lot."

Tennessee is recruiting Telander to play inside linebacker, but he sees how the Vols use their linebackers all across the formations.

"They see me inside, but with their defense, when I have watched the linebackers, I see that they play all over the field," Telander said of the potential fit in Tennessee's defense. "I like that."

Telander will look to continue to build on the relationship with the staff this weekend as he continues working to narrow his focus. He knows what he is looking for in a school, but he just has to find the right one by taking more visits and checking off the boxes.

"I want it to be somewhat close to home, at least within six hours," Telander said of what he is looking for in a school. "I want a good relationship with the coaching staff and being able to play in front of a good fan base and be a part of a good linebacker group."

Telander's offer list is likely set to grow even more over the Spring as he continues to show out at national events. He earned MVP honors this past weekend at the Under Armour Atlanta event for the linebackers and running backs.

Continue to follow Volunteer Country for more recruiting updates as Tennessee is set to host a priority Junior Day on March 5th.