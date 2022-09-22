Coveted OL Vysen Lang Previews Tennessee Official Visit

Tennessee is set to host coveted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang on an official visit this weekend as the No.11 Vols take on No.20 Florida in an early season showdown. The 6'5", 325lbs Lang, who holds over 25 Division 1 offers, previews the upcoming trip with Volunteer Country.

Lang has been to Tennessee's campus before, but he has yet to be in Neyland Stadium for a game.

"This is my first time being in Neyland Stadium when there’s people there," Lang said of what he is most excited about with the official visit. "I want to see the vibe from the fans. I hear the fans are crazy, but I want to see how crazy they are. I want to see the mentality from Tennessee going into the game."

During the game, Lang, who has been told he can be a guard or tackle for the Vols, has a plan for what he will focus on during the in-game action.

“Mostly how they play, the steps they take, the scheme of the offense they're running," Lang said of this. "I know the scheme based off of watching film and talking to coaches, but you can get a better sense of it in person. Just want to watch left tackle to right tackle and see how I would fit in with them."

Lang has already watched Tennessee practice during the Spring, so he is familiar with Glen Elarbee's coaching style, so he does not expect to have to focus on that side of things as much. He has been impressed with the Vols offensive line coach during the recruiting process.

“I’ve seen all I need to see from the coaches. I know what to expect and what not to expect," Lang said of Elarbee. "He’s one of the most laid back chill coaches off the field, but he will coach you up on the field. Some coaches off the field don’t like talking to players and treat it like one hundred percent business. But with him, he loves and cares for the players and would do anything for him.”

Lang's parents, who are also excited for the visit, are coming in for the official visit with him.

“Watching me in my element," Lang said of what he expects his parents will focus on. "They already have been through the run down of the academic benefits coming to Tennessee. They will mostly be just watching me.”

While Lang is working through the process and getting started with official visits, his recruitment still has a ways to go, as he plans to commit in "November or December."

“I’m looking to feel comfortable," Lang said of what he is looking for in a school. "It’s nothing they do, it’s just a personal thing. I have to feel comfortable going through with the decision.”

Other schools currently in the mix for Lang includes Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, and Texas, among others.

featured image via Mickey Welsh- The Montgomery Advertiser