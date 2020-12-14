Coveted Vols RB Commit Brown Sets Signing Plans

Cody Brown has been one of Tennessee's top targets for a couple of years, and given the prep career that Brown has had, it is no surprise. Over the course of his four-year career at Parkview (Ga.), Brown rushed for 5,227 and 27 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Brown committed to Tennessee in May of this year, and his recruitment is finally coming to a close. Brown informed VR2 on SI on Sunday night that he intends to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Brown will reveal more details about the ceremony closer to time.

Former Tennessee running back's coach, David Johnson, bolted for Mike Norvell's inaugural staff in Tallahassee following the 2019 season, but Jay Graham quickly came in and made Brown a priority.

Around the time of his commitment, Brown told VR2 on SI, "honestly, my priority went up when coach Graham came. Communication went up when he became running backs coach. I have the highest respect for him, and he knows what he is talking about. Literally, his first day at Tennessee working was a Junior Day, and I was there. We spent the entire day together, and we were breaking down film, practice film, drills, and automatically, I knew I could play for this guy. I could definitely play for him."

Brown has proven to be a key part of Tennessee's class, and he should make an early impact once arriving in Knoxville. Below is his SI All-American Evaluation.

Instincts: He’s a one-cut back, though he has good vision. Runs with patience behind the line of scrimmage to allow for blockers to get set up. Protects the football when in traffic which shows spatial awareness.

Polish: Will need to find another gear to remain a big-play threat on the next level. Doesn’t run away from defenders in the secondary, but doesn’t have to at this point. Will add immediate threat in goal-line situations. Also prepared for SEC workload physically.

Bottom Line: Defensive backs don’t want to tackle Brown on routine. You can see defenders making “business decisions” more often than not. It’s going to take more than one defender to tackle him, but he will be run down from behind in the SEC. Projects as a productive early-down back with short-yardage and goal-line value.

Despite the concern over top-end speed, Brown was clocked at an impressive 21.3 MPH by recruiting analytics earlier this year.