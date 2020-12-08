Coveted WR Nixon Announces Plans to Sign With Tennessee During Early Signing Period

Julian Nixon committed to Tennessee on April 28th of this year, and he has remained solid to the Vols for the duration. Nixon has now announced his intentions to sign with the Vols during the early signing period.

Nixon tweeted: "I will be signing early on Dec 16th to the University of Tennessee #gbo"

When Nixon committed to Tennessee, he told VR2 on SI, "I would say the love that the staff has shown me like they want me, and I want to go somewhere where I will be used and taken care of, and I trust the coaching staff to do that."

Nixon also added, ""they want me at a Jauan Jennings type position- like deep ball, go get it type of guy- someone they can rely on."

Nixon's SI All-American Evaluation reads:

Frame: There’s big wideouts, then there’s Julian Nixon. If you’d told me his a defensive end, I wouldn’t have told you otherwise.

Athleticism: He had breakaway speed as a freshman, but 30 pounds later he’s become a top-end athlete based on physicality. He has maintained the fluid body movements that he possessed as a smaller athlete. Has leaping ability relative to size.

Instincts: Physicality is his strong suit. He has the tendency to shut down routes but locates the ball really well in the air. Has decent top-end speed, but understands how to box out defenders and use his size.

Polish: Will need to either continue to work on quick-twitch muscle groupings or change positions. No telling at this point if end of the line blocking is ever in his future, but certainly has the frame and size to become a willing blocker if asked. Ball skills and deeper route running are Power-5 caliber as is.

Bottom Line: Nixon fits the modern age H-back profile ala Tre’ McKitty. Someone who will be deadly as tight end/halfback/slot wide receiver. If you asked him to defeat Power-5 man-to-man corners, I don’t think he’s going to be a separation creator, but perhaps it won’t matter due to his size. Defensive backs certainly won’t want to tangle with him after the catch.