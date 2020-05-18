Elite LB Cyrus Moss Talks Vols and More

In the recruiting world, there are a few schools the put out solid talent year in and year out. Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, NV is one of them, winning National Championships in the years of 2014-2016.

Bishop Gorman has an underclassman receiving major college attention, a 4-star outside linebacker to be exact.

Cyrus Moss a 6-foot-5 and 200-pound prospect is on many boards for the 2022 cycle. The early list of over 15 offers includes the likes of Texas, Florida, USC, Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Michigan State, and more.

As Covid-19 has impacted us all, the recruitment has "gone very well" for Moss. The offers are viewed as blessings to the young prospect. During the trying times, Moss was clear that he was, "glad that I have been able to receive some blessings."

A few schools have emerged as frequent contactors. Most recently offered Michigan State, California, Arizona State, Oklahoma, and USC have contacted the sought out linebacker from Nevada.

Cyrus explains what may have drawn this early attention by describing himself as a player, "I'm a tough player who is going to give his all every play. I'm taking everything as an opportunity to get better. On the field, you can expect someone who is willing to fit into any role the team asks of him. I'm a competitive player."

As the subject focuses on the Tennessee offer, Moss was very open about everything so far.

"It was an awesome offer," says Moss about the Tennessee offer. He described the facilities as "great" and admitted that he was "amazed" at what he had been able to see. The 4-star prospect revealed that he had seen a small portion of the campus through YouTube. He would follow by stating, "coach" and himself had a talk about life on the inside of the viewed facilities.

Coach Lolohea, a Defensive Quality Control Coach, extended the offer to the Bishop Gorman athlete. The chat between Lolohea and Moss was "good" as the offer came. Moss and Lolohea already have a good connection.

Lolohea is from the west coast as well, so there was a connection to build on. Moss mentioned that the coach had already made the move out east and was "enjoying it" as far as he could see.

Moss would further describe the relationship as saying they have a very personal feel. The feeling was just as good, "I felt welcomed when I spoke with them."

Good thing for Tennessee and many others in the hunt for this smooth athlete is he does not mind attending school away from home. Moss wants to attend a school where he is, "going to get the best fit."

It does not hurt that Tennessee has made waves on the west coast. Henry To'oto'o, for example, not only from the west coast but from a national powerhouse high school in De La Salle. That success and other success has caught the eye of the Las Vegas product.

"I watch all that stuff," says Moss as he details how players go in and come out of the program as well as player development.

The Vol staff is off to a good start with this young talent, as they only need to "just keep on doing what they are doing" in order to keep the interest at a high level. Moss describes the job they have done so far as "great" and says he is "thankful" they have made contact with him.

Moss is rated as the 28th overall prospect in the nation and the 2nd outside linebacker, according to 247 Sports for the 2020 class.