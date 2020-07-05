Volunteer Country
In-State QB Destin Wade Talks Tennessee, Early Recruitment

Matthew Ray

JOHNS CREEK, Ga.-- 2022 In-state quarterback Destin Wade is working through his early recruitment, and Tennessee is one of the teams staying in touch. He recently participated in the Elite Underclassmen Camp in the metro-Atlanta area, and he discussed his recruitment with VR2 on SI.

Prior to the event, in early May, Wade told VR2, “My recruitment has been going well. I have nine offers so far.” He then talks about the schools that have made him feel like a priority early on, “Tennessee for sure, Coach Jeremy Pruitt has called in to check on me and my brother. Vanderbilt, Coach Mason really made us feel like a priority. Also Arizona State, I had a good talk with them when I got my offer.”

As far as the Vols go, Wade said about the appeal to play on Rocky Top, “ The appeal for Tennessee is how they bring in a lot of in-state players every year and mostly this year. Also, their stadium and atmosphere in Knoxville. I would like to see how I would fit in their program though.”

Wade also talked about the biggest factors in his recruitment by saying, “How I am going to fit in the program and how much they think I’m going to provide and play for the team are big factors for me.”

Wade currently holds offers from the likes of Penn State, Tennessee, Arizona State, Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

He measures in at six-foot-three, 205 pounds, and he could play either side of the ball at the college level.

