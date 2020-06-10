Tennessee Among Shortlist of Favorites for Elite Florida DB McGhee

Tennessee remains in pursuit of top targets in the 2021 recruiting class, and today, one of their top defensive targets released his list of finalists, and the Vols made the cut.

Damarius McGhee released his list of finalists today, and the Vols made the cut.

Tennessee joined Ole Miss, Georgia, Miami, and Louisville on the shortlist of favorites.

For McGhee, his recruitment has skyrocketed since the beginning of the year. McGhee has picked up nearly 20 offers from Division 1 programs since mid-January.

For Tennessee, they have a unique advantage, as they offered him early 2019, and have remained a constant in his recruitment. Ole Miss was the earliest offer, however, with the turnover from Matt Luke to Lane Kiffin, there was likely some setback to the recruitment from the Rebels.

McGhee is a do-it-all prospect that plays all over the field for Pensacola Catholic, and he does so effectively. McGhee has run a verified 4.5 forty yard dash, and he has likely improved on that time since early 2019.

McGhee has scored on defense and special teams during his high school career, and his versatility is one of the intriguing aspects to college coaches.

His stock will continue to rise, and Tennessee will use defensive back guru Derrick Ansley heavily in his recruitment.

McGhee is a top 100 prospect on a national level, according to 247 Sports.

featured image via Pensacola News Journal- Greg Pachkowski