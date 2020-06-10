Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Among Shortlist of Favorites for Elite Florida DB McGhee

Matthew Ray

Tennessee remains in pursuit of top targets in the 2021 recruiting class, and today, one of their top defensive targets released his list of finalists, and the Vols made the cut.

Damarius McGhee released his list of finalists today, and the Vols made the cut.

Tennessee joined Ole Miss, Georgia, Miami, and Louisville on the shortlist of favorites.

For McGhee, his recruitment has skyrocketed since the beginning of the year. McGhee has picked up nearly 20 offers from Division 1 programs since mid-January.

For Tennessee, they have a unique advantage, as they offered him early 2019, and have remained a constant in his recruitment. Ole Miss was the earliest offer, however, with the turnover from Matt Luke to Lane Kiffin, there was likely some setback to the recruitment from the Rebels.

McGhee is a do-it-all prospect that plays all over the field for Pensacola Catholic, and he does so effectively. McGhee has run a verified 4.5 forty yard dash, and he has likely improved on that time since early 2019.

McGhee has scored on defense and special teams during his high school career, and his versatility is one of the intriguing aspects to college coaches.

His stock will continue to rise, and Tennessee will use defensive back guru Derrick Ansley heavily in his recruitment.

McGhee is a top 100 prospect on a national level, according to 247 Sports.

featured image via Pensacola News Journal- Greg Pachkowski

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mid-week all-day Tennessee Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Weekly Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

SethDaddy21

Morris: 2019 Class Came to Tennessee to 'Make a Difference and Start the Turnaround'

Wanya Morris talks about Tennessee's freshman class wanting to turnaround the Vols program

Matthew Ray

Vols Offer 'Meant a Lot' to QB Cameron Edge at National Powerhouse Dematha

Vols Offer 'Meant a Lot' to QB Cameron Edge at National Powerhouse Dematha

Matthew Ray

SEC Network Analyst Ranks Vols Kennedy Among Best Centers in Conference

Cole Cubelic weighs in on his top 5 centers in the SEC

Matthew Ray

Morris Wants to 'Be More of a Leader' for Vols in 2020

Wanya Morris talks about his desire to be more of a leader for Tennessee in 2020

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update on Tennessee Players Following COVID Testing

Jeremy Pruitt gave the latest on the Tennessee Volunteer players during the Golic and Wingo Show

Matthew Ray

Ty Simpson Introduction Blog

Highly coveted 2022 QB Ty Simpson begins his blog with SI

Ty Simpson

Former Vol Forward Jalen Johnson Announces New Transfer Destination

Jalen Johnson has announced Wake Forest as his newest transfer destination

Matthew Ray

Pruitt's 'Honesty and Vision to Rebuild' Changed Wanya Morris's Thoughts on Tennessee During Recruiting Process

Wanya Morris talks Tennessee Volunteers Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt during the latest episode of 'The Slice'

Matthew Ray