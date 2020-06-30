VR2's Rankings of Elite 11 QBs After Day 1, Where Kaidon Salter Came In

MURFREESBORO, Ten. -- The first day of competition is in the books at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals as some of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021 looked the part on Monday afternoon. VR2's Matt Ray breaks down his ranking list here. The SI All-American team shared their rankings early this morning, but after Day 1 my observations varied.

1. Caleb Williams - Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College HS

Our staff witnessed two "misses" from Williams all night long. The athleticism, delivery, arm strength, and consistent accuracy was unmatched to all on the field not named Justin Fields. Williams's fiery competitiveness was another crucial aspect of his performance, as he thrived off of the setting.

2. Ty Thompson - Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite

After catching onlookers' attention based on an ideal frame, the Oregon commitment played the part with a big arm all evening long. Second and third level accuracy was sustained as the night wore on. Thompson was a no-brainer in this spot for me. He was fluid and the ball glided off of his hand with some serious pop.

3. J.J. McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

The Michigan commitment's quick release combined with the pop off his right hand resonated as others' began to wear down. He remained strong in his overall performance throughout, and he did not struggle at any level of the field.

4. Garrett Nussmeier - Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

As sharp as any passer in attendance early in the day when it came to accuracy. The LSU commitment was comfortable off-platform as well. Nussmeier's compact delivery was clean and the ball placement was on point throughout the camp setting. He caught the attention of many.

5. Brock Vandagriff - Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Georgia's future QB came in with high expectations and he matched them on a consistent basis. There's effortlessness in his game along with the velocity few can contend with. Vandagriff's delivery looked more mechanical than fluid at times, but the natural arm talent is at all levels of the field.

6. Luke Altmyer - Starkville (Miss.)

It doesn't take long to see why he is the hottest passer on hand in terms of recruiting. Smooth, quick release with great anticipation and timing also to his name. Florida State may have to hold on for dear life here. Altmyer's natural delivery bodes well for him as the event goes on.

7. Miller Moss - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

The timing, accuracy, and ball placement from the USC commitment proved clean through most of the workout. His arm strength was at the lower tier for competitors, which why he is further down my list than most.

8. Maddox Kopp - Houston (Texas) St. Thomas

The uncommitted Texan flashed about as well as any passer on hand during his top 10 throws, including at the end of the night in winning the rail shot challenge over Williams. Kopp's stock is certainly on the rise through Day 1.

9. Christian Veilleux - Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School

The Penn State pledge made consistent throws to all three levels with a couple 'wow' throws mixed in. Veilleux was just consistent as the event waged on. He is not the most impressive physical prospect, nor is he the most flashy guy, but he is consistent.

10. Carlos Del Rio - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

Early on, the future Florida QB looked like one of the top handful of prospect performers. Even with a slight drop-off as the night progressed, he looked about as good as he has in this setting. Having watched Del Rio for years, I was impressed with his start out of the gates.

11. Behren Morton - Eastland (Texas)

Texas Tech's quarterback commitment flashed to the second and third level all evening long. He has natural arm talent, but he is a bit sporadic with his delivery at times. He turned some heads with his ability to hit tight windows.

12. Tyler Macon - East St. Louis (Ill.)

The Missouri-bound prospect doesn't have the long ball ability of some of his peers, but the compact passer has a quick release and proves accurate.

13. Grayson James - Plano (Texas) John Paul II

The uncommitted Texan has a compact, yet effective delivery with the adequate velocity at times.

14. Kyron Drones - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

The Baylor commitment's high-arching deep ball was on display well late in the evening, where his timing lined up well.

15. Kaidon Salter - Cedar Hill (Texas)

The Tennessee commitment started off slow, often short on intermediate routes but rebounded some as the night progressed. He looked most comfortable in a shotgun set, and he was most consistent down the seam and working the boundaries during his time at mid-field.

16. Drake Maye - Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

The strong arm was on display but not as much as the inconsistency in the short to intermediate routes. Maye's natural arm talent is evident, but he did not look comfortable working off-platform, and he was inconsistent with timing and ball placement.

17. Dematrius Davis - Houston (Texas) North Shore

Auburn's dynamic commitment played high at times Monday but settled outside of the pocket well.

18. Kyle McCord - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep

Ohio State's 2021 crown jewel flashed a strong arm at times but the accuracy and consistency fell short of his peers on this night.

19. Tyler Buchner - La Jolla (Calif.) Helix

The Californian's delivery remained low throughout the night and the velocity didn't match what we've seen on tape. Still, the Notre Dame commitment can flash in the intermediate game. He was underwhelming in Day 1 for me.

20. Jay Allen - Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

A Florida baseball commitment, his release fluidity, and accuracy fell short of his peers on this night. A completely new setting for Allen did not bode well for him, as he struggled to find a rhythm.

