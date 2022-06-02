Jack Luttrell committed to Tennessee in July of 2021. The majority of Tennessee's 2022 recruiting class was not even filled in at the time. It was almost five months before a fellow member of Luttrell's 2023 class committed to Tennessee. But during that time, Luttrell worked hard as a peer recruiter, for both the 2022 and 2023 recruiting class. Almost a year into his commitment to the Vols, schools are continuing to come after him, but he has not changed in his stance.

"I'm locked in," Luttrell said of his commitment status. "It's always cool to play with other fanbases. I've had almost every college coach or every college program come by the school and say they are better than Tennessee, and I kind of just laugh. I know that's fake, and their recruitment is fake. Tennessee is a school I love and that loves me."

Luttrell was back on Rocky Top this past weekend for Tennessee's Rocky Top Palooza event, which featured numerous top targets, and he spent time, as he has for the past eleven months, working as a peer recruiter.

"Its definitely a different feel just because I've been committed to this school, this coaching staff, this team for over a year now," Luttrell said of the feeling at being at a major recruiting event with guys that he has frequently communicated with about Tennessee. "Going into this summer, I have a lot of goals just on the recruitment side of who we want, how we want to get them and when we want to get them. And that's definitely one of the things I worked on today. We had a lot of top guys here. My favorite one was probably Chandavion (Bradley), but we also had Cristian Conyer and John Slaughter on the defensive side. On the offensive side, they're doing their own thing. I don't get in Nico's way of recruiting the offensive line or anything like that. But it was good just to be back recruiting the guys I've been texting since, feels like forever. It was my first time seeing some of them today, and it was good to be here and compete with them. We did a scavenger hunt around the campus, and I think that was the best thing. Just building the relationships, seeing a couple guy's recruitments come to a close."

Luttrell's message to fellow recruits is simple.

"The first thing I tell anybody that's being recruited by Tennessee, 'what other school is as real as Tennessee?" he said of this. "Just like I've had times in my recruitment where I'm like 'maybe Tennessee isn't the school' or I feel a type of way where I feel I need to ask questions. And there's no better coach or staff that you can go to than the staff here. Like today, I sat down with Coach Heup and Coach Martinez and I asked them 'Where do you see me? because this is how I see you.' And that's the real staff. That's who the people are at this school. And when you get here and take a visit, just like Chandavion took a visit today, he realizes that Tennessee is not what everybody says they are. They are not that team that throws trash on the field, they're the team that the staff cares for you, your family will want you to go there, you will do good in school, and you'll have a bright future."

While Luttrell has big recruiting goals for Tennessee, he is also ready to prove his own doubters wrong, as he moves toward his senior season at Colquitt County (Ga.)

"Biggest thing is to just prove myself. A lot of people had doubts of me because I played Single A private football. I never doubted myself, I'm confident in who I am, but senior year, it's time to go prove that in 7A football."