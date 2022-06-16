DB Cristian Conyer Heading Into Pivotal Official Visits As Decision Looms

2023 South Warren (Ky.) defensive back Cristian Conyer's planned July 3rd commitment announcement is quickly approaching. Between now and then, the Blue Grass state's top player will take two all-important official visits. For months, Conyer has focused on home-state Kentucky and their nearby rival, Tennessee. Now, he will take one final look at each school before announcing his commitment decision.

"Really, it is all going to come down to how they sell themselves," Conyer said of what he will focus on during the upcoming official visits. "How they are able to get me to understand how I can come to their school and be successful with my academics and skillset on the football field."

Conyer has been through all of the football conversations with each staff, so the focal point will be on settling on where he finds a "comfort level" while also seeking to see a final couple of aspects within each program.

When he gets to Kentucky for his June 17th official visit, Conyer will look to see how Coach Chris Collins is around his players.

"Really, Coach Collins is my position coach, so since he is fairly new to Kentucky, I am going to be looking to see how he interacts with the players," Conyer said of what he will focus on at Kentucky. "How well he is actually coaching. I am going to ask some of the players how he is as a person and stuff like that."

Conyer already has a solid relationship with Tennessee defensive back's coach Willie Martinez, so his June 24th official visit will focus on building upon that.

"Me and Coach Martinez already talk on the phone a lot, so we already have an understanding," Conyer said of what he will look for during his Tennessee visit. "So that official is going to be more about seeing how they can show me about why they want to get me to Knoxville, how they are around the team and how he will coach me."

Once he wraps everything up, he will take some time to breathe, clear his mind and weigh out the final decision with his family.

"I am going to sit down with my family (once getting back from the official visits)and weigh everything out to make sure I have the right decision," Conyer said of how the final weeks of his recruitment will play out. "Once I make that decision on July 3rd, that is going to be my final decision. There's not going to be any de-commitments or anything like that. I am going to focus on my team, my senior season and winning a state championship."

"They are getting a hard-working, willing to do anything to help the team win a national championship—punt returner, defensive back, kick returner, receiver corner or safety—whatever it takes to help the team win."