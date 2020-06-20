A Look at Tennessee's Remaining DB Targets

Tennessee suffered a setback to their 2021 recruiting class on Friday afternoon, when Kamar Wilcoxson announced his decision to flip his commitment to Florida, marking his third commitment to the Gators. Regardless of if Wilcoxson would have stayed committed, Tennessee still wanted to add at least one more defensive back in this class, and now they just have more work to do, with plenty of other viable targets on the board, we take a look at what is left for the Vols at the position.

Wilcoxson's ability to play various roles in the secondary is what makes him so valuable to a recruiting class. He planned to play cornerback at Tennessee, but he could have played safety just as easily, so we will look at players at multiple secondary positions in this breakdown.

Nyland Green- Green is the most elite defensive back left on Tennessee's board. The Newton (GA) star has rekindled his interest in the Vols, and Tennessee looks to be a serious player down the stretch of this recruitment, as it could extend into the fall. Green is a lockdown corner, and he is a long-time target of the Vols. Tennessee should get a visit whenever the recruiting dead period ends, and they will get their chance to make a move in this recruitment.

Damarius McGhee- McGhee is a fast-rising defender that can play multiple roles in the secondary, and the Florida standout is a major target of the Vols. His recruitment has been sporadic, with teams extending interest at different times, which causes continual changes in thoughts. McGhee recently released a top 5 of Ole Miss, Louisville, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee. Industry sources have indicated that Tennessee is right at the top, but his offer from Miami came in late, so it will be interesting to see how that complicates things.

Isaiah Johnson- The Bluefield (WV) prospect is another elite talent on Tennessee's board. The Vols held a ton of momentum with him early on, but a trip to Georgia shortly after the turn of the year, and a late offer from LSU, have complicated things for Johnson. Brian Niedermeyer and Derrick Ansley are working this one for the Vols, which certainly bodes well for Tennessee. There is a lot of work left to be done, but the Vols are still in striking distance here.

Terrion Arnold- Wilcoxson's de-commitment could sting the Vols a bit in this one. Tennessee seemed to gain ground here as the two have tossed around the idea of playing together, now Wilcoxson is coming back into Arnold's home state, and it could affect his recruitment a little. Tennessee is pulling out the stops for the talented safety, and they recently offered him as a basketball prospect. Sources indicate that is something weighing heavily in his recruitment. He holds multiple two-sport offers from other schools that project as contenders including Florida and Alabama.

JuCo CB De'Jahn Warren- Tennessee was the first offer for Warren, and they remain in the race for his services, but he was supposed to visit the Vols over the Spring, and that did not happen. If he is not able to take visits until the season, his recruitment will become complicated with his Junior College season playing a factor. Joe Osovet has been key here, and Pruitt and Ansley's ability to mold defensive backs. Warren reached his potential after making adjustments at the junior college level, so it is a big factor for him.

Tennessee continues to evaluate multiple other targets including CB Javon Bullard, recently offered safety Sirad Bryant, and safety Dink Jackson.