2021 Alabama Edge Rusher High on Tennessee, Updates Recruitment

Matthew Ray

2021 Strong-Side Defensive End Demarcus Smith of Parker HS (AL) has watched his recruitment soar coming out of his junior season. Multiple SEC schools, including Tennessee, have offered, and Smith offers some insight into his recruitment here. 

Smith said on his recruitment, "right now, I have been hearing from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kansas, and Memphis a lot."

Smith said of the Rebels, "I have been talking with coach (Deke) Adams a lot. They are just telling me about the vibes and the atmosphere at Ole Miss." 

Smith visited Ole Miss just before the COVID-19, and he said, "the coaching staff stood out. It was different. I liked that they were different." 

Smith is hearing from Jeremy Pruitt's program consistently, and he said, "I am communicating with coach (Jimmy) Brumbaugh. We have been talking a lot."

Smith added of Brumbaugh, "he is a cool guy.He has been showing me a lot of spots where I can fit in at and help the defense."

Tennessee is recruiting Smith to be a hand in the dirt defensive end, who can rush the passer and gap down in the running game. 

Smith is a high motor prospect, who is an admitted film junkie. He said over the course of the shutdown, " I have watched a lot (of film). I have actually found some new moves I can use." 

Smith said on a timeline, " I am looking to break it down in the middle of my season, having a top three in at the end of my season, and deciding after that." 

Smith said when this process ends, one of these teams will get, "a good player, who is a leader and will bring that Dawg mentality wherever he goes." 

Smith is rated as a three-star prospect, according to Rivals.com

