In-State Standout Destin Wade Talks Vols, Early Recruitment

Coming out of Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Destin Wade is a 6’3 205lbs Quarterback. Wade plays alongside his brother, Keaten for the Spartans and has picked up some offers to play at big-time schools like Arizona State, South Carolina, Texas A & M, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee.

VR2 caught up with Destin to talk about his recruitment, “My recruitment has been going well. I have nine offers so far.” He then talks about the schools that have made him feel like a priority early on, “Tennessee for sure, Coach Jeremy Pruitt has called in to check on me and my brother. Vanderbilt, Coach Mason really made us feel like a priority. Also Arizona State, I had a good talk with them when I got my offer.”

Wade goes on to explain how the coronavirus has impacted his recruitment, “COVID-19 has changed some of my plans to visit some schools like Tennessee, Ohio State, and Alabama. ASU wanted me to come up and visit as well.”

As far as the Vols go, Wade talks about the appeal to play on Rocky Top, “ The appeal for Tennessee is how they bring in a lot of in-state players every year and mostly this year. Also, their stadium and atmosphere in Knoxville. I would like to see how I would fit in their program though.”

Wade also brings up his relationship with the coaching staff in Knoxville, “I called Coach Pruitt, and he talked about how he’s very interested in me. He also said that they’re bringing in a lot of in-state recruits. He talked about how the class of ’22 could be their biggest class of in-state commits. Also, I talked to Coach Tee Martin when I got the offer. He was very nice and seems like a good coach.”

Is staying in Tennessee to rep his home state a big factor for Wade? “That would be an option to stay home, but I’m open to any school right now. It would be very cool, though.”

Wade talks about the biggest factors in his recruitment by saying, “How I am going to fit in the program and how much they think I’m going to provide and play for the team are big factors for me.”

When asked if there is anything that people should know about him, Wade said, “On the field, I think I’m versatile, I can play defense or offense such as QB or DB/LB type, or WR. Off the field, I’m just a pretty chill guy.”