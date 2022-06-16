Director of Recruiting Shares Take on Iamaleava's Case to be Top Quarterback Recruit

As I reported over the weekend, when I left Las Vegas, I felt like Tennessee quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava strongly stated his case to be the nation's top-ranked signal-caller for the 2023 class. I was not the only one that felt that way, as Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. feels Iamaleava holds the edge for the top spot heading into the Elite 11 finals later this month.

Currently, Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning is the consensus number one quarterback in the country, but will that be the case heading into the fall? Only time will tell.

"Before digging into Manning, there are clear contenders for the top spot," Garcia Jr. wrote. "This group offers diverse and unique skill sets both similar and quite different than that of the NFL legacy recruit. Nico Iamaleava, Dante Moore, Malachi Nelson and Jaden Rashada appear to be best positioned to challenge for that top spot as far as Sports Illustrated is tracking (SI99 preseason rankings drop in August). We'll look at strengths of each and wrap up by stacking them up to Manning."

"Iamaleava, committed to Tennessee, is no doubt the hottest of the bunch at the moment," Garcia said of Iamaleava. "Just last weekend he lit up the Overtime OT7 7-on-7 tournament with his can't-miss frame and electric right arm. Standing a listed 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, the Long Beach (Calif.) Poly star has all the modern passing tools scouts look for and led by an extremely live arm, a quick release, enough power to push the ball deep down the field and legitimate mobility inside the pocket and out. Iamaleava can spin it as well as any QB on any given throw, but he doesn't have the body of work of Manning, Nelson and Moore, each three-year starters at the prep level heading into year No. 4. Iamaleava's production in 2021 is nothing to sneeze at, however, breaking out at Downey (Calif.) Warren to the tune of 2,244 yards and 33 touchdowns against just one interception."

Garcia also proceeded to rank the top quarterbacks, heading into the all-important Elite 11 Finals, where Manning is not likely to throw.

Ranking the 2023 Quarterbacks

Frame goes to Manning over Moore, who looks ready to take snaps in college right now. Footwork goes to Iamaleava over Moore. Arm power goes to Iamaleava over Rashada. Accuracy goes to Moore over Manning. Decision-making goes to Manning over Iamaleava. Mobility goes to Iamaleava over Nelson. Creativity goes to Iamaleava over Nelson. Pocket presence goes to Manning over Rashada. Ceiling to grow goes to Iamaleava over Rashada. Floor goes to Manning over Moore.

Care to continue? These hairs will be split between the five and many more over the coming seven months and the comparisons of course will probably take place as long as this group spins the football competitively.

Heading into the Elite 11 Finals, the traits, trends and overall potential of this elite group helps us rank the QBs like this:

Nico Iamaleava Arch Manning Dante Moore Jaden Rashada Malachi Nelson

For Garcia's full report on each other respective quarterback, click here.