Duo of SEC Teams Pushing for Vols Commit Marquarius 'Squirrel' White Down the Stretch

Birmingham, Ala.-- Clay Chalkville wide receiver Marquarius "Squirrel" White capped his high school career with a state title on Friday night. A perfect 15-0 season came to a close with a 46-42 victory over the Hueytown Tigers in the Alabama Class 6A state championship. Now, with his season behind him, the Tennessee commitment's focus will shift back toward the recruiting process as the Vols are battling two SEC schools for his signature down the stretch. He gives the latest here.

"It feels amazing," White said of winning the state championship ."We have been dreaming about this since we got to high school—me and my quarterback—since day one."

White knows the recruiting process is fixing to ramp up even more, and the No.1 team in America is in heavy pursuit.

"Georgia is knocking on the door, "White said of his recruitment. "We have been talking since the summer, but it really opened up once their season started and having a chance to go on their games for a visit."

White was in Athens for an official visit just two weeks ago.

"It was amazing," he said of the trip. "Just meeting the coaching staff and them showing me how they could use me and everything."

The Bulldogs staff showed him how they would use him in the slot and the return game, and made it clear that there were no player comparisons, as he could be the first "Squirrel White" if he comes to Athens.

Which begs the question, where did the name Squirrel come from?

"My great-grandma, when I was a little baby, had first come out, she had a garden and the squirrels were picking at her tomatoes, and when the squirrel got the tomato and started moving around, I was moving at the same time with it, so she named me Squirrel," White recalled of the nickname that has stuck since.

So with the Bulldogs pushing, should Tennesse fans be worried? According to White, "no, they shouldn't."

"Tennessee is above Georgia right now because that is where I am committed to," White said. "I just feel like I am the missing piece there. I feel like I can come in early and make plays as a freshman and come in with those guys (in my class)."

Tennessee receivers coach Kodi Burns also made it into town on Friday night, and White saw him watching the state championship battle. White's relationship with Burns remains another vital reason, he still has a belief in the Vols.

Still, White has to check all of his options. He will enjoy his state championship victory this weekend with friends and family; then he will host the Georgia coaching staff in-home on either Monday or Tuesday before heading to Auburn on an official visit the final weekend before the Early Signing Period begins.

The home-state appeal for the Tigers are allowing them to get a look down the stretch as well.

"It is hard because I grew up in the state of Alabama watching Auburn and Alabama," White said of this.

As White enters the home stretch of his recruitment, he has to fall back on what he trusts the most to make the final decision.

"I just need to sit down and talk to my family about those things and make sure we get it right," he concluded.

The 5'10", 165lbs receiver does plan to make a final decision and sign with a school on December 15th.

interview/feature photo via Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr.