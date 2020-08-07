Elite Vols Commit Brooks Talks Recruitment, Senior Season, and More

Roanoke, Ala.-- Dylan Brooks publicly committed to Tennessee on April 26th after being silently committed to the Vols for weeks. His commitment sparked a domino effect that resulted in 14 commitments in less than a month's time. He remains locked into his commitment, and he talks about where things stand heading into his senior season.

Brooks holds more than 25 offers from Division I schools, and two of them are not ready to give up on him just yet, in Alabama and Auburn.

The home-state schools continue to call Brooks, but he has not engaged with them much at this time.

He said on what his plans are for when the recruiting world opens up, "I am going to take some visits because I'll be bored, but I don't see that being a problem with Tennessee. I just want to get out and try to see some stuff."

Brooks lives in Roanoke, a town that presents to be an Alabama-town, but Auburn is just down the road. He said on hearing about the two schools from people in his home-town, "folks have told me that, but I don't really care. I just want to do what is best for me."

Brooks feels that the commitment to Tennessee was the right thing for him. He said on that decision, "I just like the opportunity they offered me, and Coach Pruitt being a defensive mastermind knowing how to setup things."

Relationships with Pruitt, Derrick Ansley, and Shelton Felton were key in that decision.

Another key factor in that decision was his relationship with current Tennessee players, including Tyler Baron and JJ Peterson.

Brooks said, "I got cool with Tyler around the time I committed, but I have been cool with JJ for a while. He was one of the big reasons why I came."

Brooks said on the recruiting frenzy that ensued after he committed, "it was fun. A bunch of us already knew we were fixing to do it, but we just didn't say anything. "

Brooks said, " I was silently committed for about two or three weeks before that."

He added, "Coach Pruitt was happy I was committed, but he wanted me to go public, so everybody could start jumping on board. Coach Felton was the happiest, though."

Brooks said on telling the staff, "I was on the phone with Coach Pruitt, and I was like Coach Felton, I am fixing to silently commit. We got on the phone with Coach Ansley, then we were all on Zoom, and I told all three of them. When I got my edit, I went public. I told JJ I was going to come, and then I posted it on April 26th, and it just blew up."

Brooks said on what led to him making a decision earlier than most expected, "it was just the people there and the opportunity they can give me."

Brooks has started to build a relationship with another elite prospect in Amarius Mims. He said on that, "I really haven't talked to him about that. I just have conversations, and I am cool with him. I don't really talk to anybody about recruiting."

Brooks is coming off an all-state junior season, but he has personal goals still left to achieve. He said on this, "I want to get ready for college because I don't think I am ready yet. I want to get bigger, improve my stamina, and be a leader for this team."

Brooks said on who he is off the field, "I am a laid-back dude. I am chill. I like laughing and having a good time."

Brooks is an early SI99 candidate, and he is expecting a big season this fall.