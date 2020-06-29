Volunteer Country
Coveted In-State RB Kendall Jackson Talks Latest Tennessee Offer

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Eric Gray

Fans of the University of Tennessee are familiar with Eric Gray because of his break-out games against Vanderbilt and Indiana at the end of the 2019-20 season. He was named MVP of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after recovering an onside kick when the Vols seemed to be dead, followed by a rushing touchdown that gave Tennessee the lead as they entered the final stages of the game...

Volunteer Country Staff

Joe Osovet Reveals What He Looks for in a TE, His Favorite Part of Working at UT, and More

Tennessee tight ends coach Joe Osovet answered a few questions that Tennessee fans were dying to know the answer to on Thursday morning — sitting down with Tennessee Football’s social media managers for a brief Q&A...

Volunteer Country Staff

Live Updates: Atlanta Elite Underclassmen Camp

Matthew Ray

Fulmer Remains Optimistic on Season; Encourages Fans to Take Precautions

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has not taken a back seat when it comes to addressing the COVID-19 Pandemic, or his role in flattening the curve of cases in the United States...

Volunteer Country Staff

Preview: Tennessee Prospects, Top Targets Set to Compete in Elite Underclassmen Showcase

Matthew Ray

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through the End of August

Volunteer Country Staff

Fulmer Comments on Vols Potentially Wearing Black Uniforms in 2020

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has stated on numerous occasions that he is a traditionalist when it comes to uniforms, but that hasn’t stopped him from giving his thoughts on the Vols’ plans to wear black jerseys against Kentucky in support of the Black Lives Matter movement...

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Trey Smith and Cade Mays Named Pre-Season All-Americans

Trey Smith and Cade Mays have been selected as pre-season All-Americans for the 2020 season

Matthew Ray

Just In: 49ers Officially Sign Jauan Jennings to Four-Year Deal

Jauan Jennings has received his official rookie contract with the 49ers

Matthew Ray