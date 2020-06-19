Vols QB Commit Receives Invite to Nationally Prestigious Elite 11 Camp in Nashville

Football is slowly approaching a return to normalcy, and camps across the country are starting to resume. One camp, in particular, the nationally prestigious Elite 11 QB camp, is set to make its return in Nashville later this month, and Tennessee's coveted QB commit Kaidon Salter has been selected to participate in the event.

Salter posted the news on his Twitter account earlier today, and he will compete against a star-studded field, including commits from SEC East Rivals, Florida and Georgia in the 2021 class.

Salter's ability to run and gun bodes well for the camp setting, and he will have a chance to improve his stock nationally.

Salter committed to the Vols in May, and at the time, he said, "Tennessee stood out a lot to me. Being able to see their practice and have one-on-one time talking to the coaching staff; coach Weinke, Coach Pruitt, and Coach Chaney. That was really great sitting down to talk to those three coaches. Just the relationship we have, the day to day was real strong. The love from Tennessee was really great."

Salter would go on to add, "I realized Tennessee felt like home when I was there. My family and I loved it. Tennessee, everything was great. I really had to sit down and think about it. I was deciding between Tennessee and Auburn. It was just the love with Tennessee I had was real strong. I communicated with the coaches every day. The coaches even sent my mom and dad good morning texts. They even made a post for my little sister on her birthday. That was really special, and it blew up on Twitter."

Salter said of the Tennessee staff's evaluation of his game, "they told me I am a pro-style quarterback, who can use my legs whenever I need them. I feel I can fit in their offense, understand their offense, pistol, or whatever they need to run. Coach Weinke can develop me to be that type of player and just follow his steps."

The national event will take place from June 29th-July 1st with the location still to be decided in Nashville. Blackman HS was scheduled to host the regional event that was canceled earlier this year.