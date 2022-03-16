Tennessee hosted elite 2024 California wide receiver, Jordan Anderson over the weekend of March 5th for an extended visit. The coveted California pass-catcher took in Knoxville with his mother, best friend Nico Iamaleava, and also left with an offer in hand from the Vols. He is now set to return to Rocky Top next month and discusses this and more with Volunteer Country.

"I enjoyed every last bit of it, to be honest," Anderson said of the extended trip to Tennessee. "There wasn't really one thing that stuck out to me. If I had to say one, I would say the hospitality from the coaches, like how well they showed us love."

Anderson left with an offer from the Tennessee staff, and he had a chance to bond with multiple offensive staff members and Josh Heupel.

"I learned a lot about Coach Golesh," Anderson said of this. "He is a great guy outside of football, and his offense is really good. Coach Heupel, he was the guy on the visit. I spent a lot of time with him. We spent a lot of time together on the visit and learned a lot of new things about each other that we didn't know, so it was definitely a good time."

Kelsey Pope had not officially been announced as the wide receivers coach at the time of Anderson's visit, but the two were still able to connect and spend plenty of time together as well.

"I liked everything about Coach Pope during that visit," Anderson said of Tennessee's new receivers coach. "He is a great receiver coach and a great person outside of football as well. It was just great to spend time with him and watch film over the weekend as I was there."

Checking out Tennessee's offense was important to Anderson going into the visit, so did he like what he saw?

"For sure, that is definitely one of the top things I am looking for in an offense," Anderson said of this. "I definitely want to play in that kind of offense. Tennessee is definitely in the top choices for me."

Anderson will return to Knoxville, along with Iamaleava on April 8th and spend multiple days on campus again. During this visit, he will have a chance to see the Tennessee offense in action.

"I am looking forward to seeing the offense during the Spring game," Anderson said of what he is looking for during the visit. "I am looking to see how the offense moves and how it looks when things are going good and bad and see how things are playing out."

Anderson's mom was able to take the initial visit with him to Tennessee, but his dad was not. The next time on Rocky Top will be a full family outing.

"My dad didn't get to go the first time, so he is really looking forward to getting up there," Anderson said of his parents' thoughts on Tennessee. "My mom loved it. Once I got the offer, she was very happy. She has always wanted me to play in the SEC, and she loved the campus and the coaches."

Since the visit with and offer from Tennessee, Anderson has also picked up an offer from Michigan, and he is working to get a trip setup to check out the Wolverines.

"One day after practice, Coach Ron (Bellamy) called my coach and let him know that he wanted to offer," Anderson said of the offer from Michigan. "So, I gave him a call, and he extended the offer to me. He said he really liked everything about my game. He said my film was great, and he wanted to jump on me early."

The offer was one Anderson had been waiting on for a while.

"It meant a lot because when I was a kid, I always wanted Michigan," Anderson said. "It meant a lot to me once I got it. It definitely put them up there on my list."

Anderson has kept a close eye on Michigan of late and likes what he has seen from Jim Harbaugh's program.

"I like how fast the offense moves," Anderson said of what he liked about Michigan before the. "The jerseys have always been nice—the swag. Just the fact they are always turned up when they play, and that is what I am looking for when I go to college."

Despite the two new offers and his recruitment growing in intensity every day, Anderson is in no hurry to rush through his recruitment.

"I am still taking it in stride. I don't have a timeline, and anything can happen any day, so we are just going to wait it out and see what happened."