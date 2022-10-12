Elite 2025 ATH Elyiss Williams Ready for First Look at Tennessee

Tennessee offered elite 2025 athlete Elyiss Williams in May, and he has followed along with what the Volunteers have accomplished this season. Now, he is set to make his first trip to Knoxville as the Vols take on Alabama on Saturday in a top-ten showdown.

In May, Williams learned of the offer from the Vols through his coach, as they are not able to contact him directly at this stage in his recruitment, but still, he received the message the Vols relayed through his head coach.

"They said I am a threat on the field wherever I am at," Williams said of the initial message from Tennessee when the Vols offered in June. "They said I can play defensive end or tight end and help their program, offense, defense or wherever I am at."

The 6'6", 220lbs sophomore is already one of the most intriguing athletes in his class, and he has a handful of offers, including Florida State, Georgia and South Carolina, to his credit. He has the option to play either side of the football at the next level as well, as either a tight end or edge rusher.

Williams says he does not have a preference at this point, but when it comes to defense, he likes playing with his hand in the dirt defensively because he is more explosive out of a stance. When he heads to Knoxville on Saturday, he plans to focus on both positions.

"I am mainly planning to watch the defensive ends and tight ends during the game," Williams said of what he will focus on the most at Tennessee this weekend. "How discipline they are, if they are holding each other accountable, stuff like that. I want to see how they use the tight ends in the pass game and how they block."

Williams is excited for the game day atmosphere as well, as he has already heard plenty about what to expect.

"I have already heard about Tennessee fans being some of the best fans in the nation," Williams said. "I am excited to see what it is like and experience that atmosphere on Saturday."

As a sophomore, it could be overwhelming to already hold the interest of so many schools, but Williams is just trying to take things in stride.

"I am not letting it get to me," Williams said of handling the early recruitment success. "I am just working every day and trying to be myself and focus on my team."

It is early in the process, but Williams is focusing on a couple of key aspects when taking visits.

"It is kind of early, so I am looking at different things, but I am trying to find good relationships between teammates on and off the field, discipline and stuff like that."

Below is a look at Williams latest highlights:

featured image via Elyiss Williams twitter