Elite DB Nyland Green Breaks Down Recruitment, Talks Vols Ahead of Looming Decision

Matthew Ray

Nyland Green is one of the most coveted defensive backs in the country. On Friday night, he helped Newton pull off a huge upset over nationally-ranked Brookwood on Senior Night.

Green is down to four schools, and he broke down each of his finalists and talked about Tennessee in the video above. Below you can see his SIAA Evaluation.

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

School: Covington (Ga.) Newton

Schools of Interest: Georgia, Clemson, Alabama

Frame: Long and athletic with plus size for a corner. Will be able to hold 15-20 pounds easily upon arrival at a Power-5 program.

Athleticism: What doesn’t he do for Newton high school? He’s the best receiver on the field, the best corner, the best safety, and is somehow still quick and explosive considering the length. Great ball skills as well. All translating well into college.

Instincts: Redirects exceptionally well, and clearly shows the ability to be multidimensional in terms of position, indicating the football knowledge is supreme. Looks best as a center field safety but is determined to play corner. Both at big time Power-5 caliber.

Polish: Backpedal looks effortless but prefers to jam you and hold you at the line of scrimmage. Could be over-aggressive at this stage. Will likely get even bigger in the coming years, which is frightening but the foot speed is there to remain at corner if he so chooses.

Bottom Line: At last glance, a trip Newton high school for a morning workout this spring, and there were two players that were 100% about their business, and Nyland Green was the leader. He’s a no-nonsense type of player with a glowing personality who can impact a secondary sooner rather than later, at cornerback, safety or a combination of the two.

