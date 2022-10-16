Elite DL Daevin Hobbs Enjoys Return Trip to Knoxville

Daevin Hobbs fixed Tennessee during the weekend of the Florida game for his official visit. On Saturday, Hobbs returned to Tennessee for another look at the Vols as they down the No.3 Crimson Tide in an action-packed game. Hobbs discussed the experience with Volunteer Country.

"It was crazy," Hobbs said of the visit to Knoxville. "It was a big win for the program to beat Alabama. It was an electric environment. Everything was really good."

Comparing the two atmospheres, Hobbs was surprised to admit that in the end, Saturday's game trumped the previous GameDay experience on Rocky Top.

"My OV was crazy but somehow this was even crazier," Hobbs said of the two atmospheres. "I mean, it is unbelievable. Just rushing the field and seeing them tear the field goal down, it was terrible.

During the game, Hobbs once again focused on the defensivee line, and he saw improvement from his last time in town.

"I mean they did a better job of stopping the run and holding No.1 down," Hobbs said of what he saw from the defensive line unit this time around. "They were better at getting to the quarterback and getting QB pressures, stuff like that."

He also enjoyed seeing how Rodney Garner and the defensive line unit enjoyed the win.

"It was good to see how they process the win," Hobbs said of the time spent with Garner. "After the win, the celebration was all that. It was all good to see.

Tennessee has been a contender for Hobbs for a while, but he admits the last two visits has helped them a lot.

"I mean, it did a lot," Hobbs said of the visit. "I enjoyed my time here both times with the electric atmosphere. They are definitely one of my top schools."

Hobbs still plans to take his official visits to Alabama and Georgia, then commit to a school in late November. He just wants to find a comfort level between now and then.

"Wherever I feel most comfortable at with the coaches," Hobbs said of this. "Really just where I can find home and be comfortable."