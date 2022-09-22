Elite DL Daevin Hobbs Previews Rocky Top Official Visit

Tennessee will host a bevy of recruits this weekend as the No.11 Vols take on Billy Napier's No.20 Florida Gators. Elite Jay M. Robinson (N.C.) defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is set to take an official visit with the Vols, which he previews here with Volunteer Country.

Hobbs has been to Tennessee's campus a handful of times, but he is excited to experience the gameday atmosphere Neyland Stadium will provide during his official visit.

"I am really looking forward to the game," Hobbs said of what he is most excited for about the weekend on Rocky Top. "It should be a fun environment. They are doing the checkerboard, College GameDay is going to be there against Florida. Sold out game, so it should be fun. I am just looking to have a good time and talk with the coaches and players more."

Hobbs' relationship with Rodney Garner and the Tennessee staff has continued to grow since the Vols offered in June. He doesn't really need anything answered this weekend during the official visit. He plans to just look more into the depth chart and rotation, while putting more focus into building his relationships with the staff, which he feels is already solid.

"It has grown a lot," Hobbs said of the relationship with the Tennessee staff. "I talk to them almost every day; Coach Banks, Coach G, Coach Chop and Coach Heupel. I am always talking with them. They are good people, and I like them a lot. I like the way they coach and what they are doing at Tennessee.

During the in-game action, Hobbs will focus on certain aspects of the games, but especially the way the defensive line and the linebackers work as a unit.

"I will look at the defensive ends, the d-tackles and outside linebackers a lot," Hobbs said of this. "I will focus on what they do in certain situations like on first down, second down, and so forth. Just really how they attack and approach it, stuff like that."

Tennessee is bringing in a bevy of its already committed prospects in the 2023 class which will allow Hobbs to meet many of them for the first time and get a feel for what the class is like.

"That will be good," Hobbs said of this, "so I will know if I come here, who will be coming in with me and I would be around on the team. That will be pretty cool to meet those guys.

Since June, Hobb's recruitment has picked up significantly with multiple SEC teams entering the race, and he e was recently named a five-star by On3, so needless to say the process has been a lot to take in, but he is just staying the course with his support system.

"I have good people around me with my family and coaches, just people that I know keep me humble but congratulate me on the work I put in," Hobbs said of how he has handled the process. "That is all good. I just focus on doing the work I have been doing and continuing it, keeping my head low and focusing on all of the necessary things I need to focus on."

Hobbs still has upcoming official visits to Alabama on October 22nd followed by Georgia on November, then he plans to make a decision in late November.