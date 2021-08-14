Elite DT Nolen Talks Opportunity to Play Inside Neyland Stadium, Recruitment

When Walter Nolen ran onto the playing field on the second defensive play of the game for the Powell Panthers during the Knoxville Orthopaedic Kickoff Classic against Bearden, there was a collective cheer and some awe from the crowd inside of Neyland Stadium.

At 6'4", 305lbs, Nolen stood out among the players in attendance, to say the least. Then, in the limited action of the jamboree, he started to take the contest over at the line of scrimmage.

"I felt like it was an eye-opener," Nolen said about the opportunity. "Just being able to play on the field and if I possibly come to this school, just being able to play here and get a feel for it was a cool experience."

The Vols re-emerged into Nolen's top list of contenders, and he continues to be impressed with the way Tennessee is recruiting him.

Just talking and staying in touch, honestly," Nolen said about Tennessee's re-emergence. "Just their communication, really."

Another important factor has been the relationship Nolen has built with Tennessee Defensive Line Coach Rodney Garner since he arrived in Knoxville.

"He has been real important," Nolen said about Rodney Garner. "If I was to come here, when I would be in meetings, I would be with him. Him and my strength and conditioning would be who I would be with most of the time, so those are big relationships I have got."

Tennessee managed to get Nolen to campus twice unofficially during the month of June, as he spent several hours with the staff in Knoxville, which opened the door for them to swing back into his recruitment.

"That was important," Nolen said about his two visits to campus in June. "It was fun, but it gave me the opportunity to see some more of everything."

The Vols have surged, but there is a long way to go for each school involved, as Nolen remains open to any and all suitors.

"Really, everybody is still in it," Nolen said about his recruitment. "Just communication and relationship-wise, I have got my top schools right now."

At the end of July, when the recruiting period briefly re-opened, Nolen took a trip to Texas A&M, and the Aggies now have a firm place among the favorites for the prized target.

"Really, I just enjoyed being there as a whole," Nolen said about what he enjoyed from his trip to College Station. "I had a special time from the time I stepped off the plane. With the coaches, it was just fun and being able to talk to them."

So, what is next for Nolen, and is an August decision still on the table.

"It probably won't be August, but whenever it comes, it comes," Nolen said of a possible decision timeline.

As far as what is next on the visit front, he is not sure who we will get the next visit. He plans to be in Charlott for the clash between Clemson and Georgia, but that is subject to change, and he could possibly end up at Neyland Stadium on September 2nd for the Vols home-opener against Bowling Green, but he says that is a "maybe."