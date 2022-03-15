Elite Edge Rusher Caleb Herring Talks Latest Vols Visit, Upcoming Plans

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale High School 2023 edge prospect Caleb Herring is one of the nation's top passers and prospects. He continues to navigate the recruiting process with new offers coming in daily, including one over the weekend from the defending national champions. He discusses the offer, his latest trip to Tennessee, and his upcoming plans with Sports Illustrated.

While in Atlanta on Saturday for a 7v7 event, Herring received an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.

"It meant a whole lot," Herring said of the offer. "I already knew I was a good player, but to get recognized by the best team in college football, I was amazed."

Georgia was direct about what they saw in Herring's game, making them pull the trigger with an offer.

"I got on the phone with coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, and we talked about family and stuff first, what part of Africa he came from, just chopping it up, and then we started talking about football," Herring recalled of the offer. "He said to him, I am everything they are looking for. They saw my film and the way I move at my size and can cover receivers in space and rush off the edge. He said there are not many people like me. That is when he pulled the trigger with the offer."

With an offer, the middle Tennessee standout now hopes to see the Bulldogs in the near future.

"I might go see them this weekend," Herring said of the potential on a visit. "I definitely want to see them at some point. My visits I have planned, I was planning to go to Notre Dame this weekend, but I am waiting on them to get back to me," Herring said. "If they don't get back to me, then I am probably going to go to Georiga. I am going to Ohio State the next weekend."

Herring is fresh off a trip to Knoxville, where his brother just enrolled with the home state Volunteers, a program he is very familiar with.

"This visit was probably my best UT visit," Herring said of his latest trip to Knoxville. "It was just me, and they showed me how much of a priority I am for them like they did my brother."

Herring has built a strong bond with Tennessee Special Teams Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach Mike Ekeler. The veteran assistant has been more than efficient on the recruiting trail, landing two elite pass rushers in James Pearce and Joshua Josephs in the 2022 cycle for the Vols.

"I spent most of my time with Coach Ek, but they really all spread it out and showed me love," Herring said of the time spent with Tennessee coaches. "Coach Ek has always been energetic toward me," Herring said. "When he first saw me, he ran over to me and slapped my hand. He has always kept that energy when he sees me, and I like that a lot."

"I spent time with Coach Chop and talked with him some, and then Coach Heupel spent time talking with us," Herring added. "I talked with the two commits, Jack and Ethan, too. They are both cool. Several of my friends were there, like Nathan and Edwin Spillman, really my whole 7v7 team was there, so that was good."

With potentially three trips on the horizon, Herring is now becoming more comfortable with the recruiting process and could make a decision at any time.

"At first, I was kind of all over the place," Herring said of a timeline. "I would say April, then change it to November, but now, it is just going to be whenever I feel the most comfortable for me because I can't make my mind up (on a date). When I feel that, I am going to commit."