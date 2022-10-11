Elite Edge Rusher Keldric Faulk Set for Tennessee OV

Highland Park (Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk has been committed to Florida State since July 5th, but he is now set to return to Tennessee this weekend for the second time in three weeks, he told Volunteer Country on Monday night. This trip will be an official visit, as he plans to give the Vols a more in-depth look. However, shortly after this article was released on Tuesday morning, Faulk changed plans and will return to Florida State this weekend.

"I came up here with my little cousin today," Faulk said of what led him to Tennessee following the Florida game."He got offered by Tennessee recently, so, he wanted me to come along with the ride. It (offering his cousin) means a lot because it shows that what we are doing down there at Highland Home is right."

Despite committing to Florida State, Faulk has maintained an open line of communication with Tennessee's staff.

"It's still been the same since I first started communicating with them," Faulk told Volunteer Country in September. "We still talk like we always have. I don't leave Highland Home until December anyways, so they are going to still be on me."

Faulk's official visit will provide a multi-day look at Rocky Top, but during Faulk's Florida game visit, it was all about the game day experience, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

"It was as loud as I expected it to be," he said of this. "I thought the defense played well all night, especially the defensive line. The defensive line played tremendous all night and got after the quarterback."

Faulk remains locked in with the Seminoles, but he hasn't closed the door just yet on Tennessee.

"I'm obviously still committed, but I still got a little more time to think about stuff, but I may look into it a little more," he said following the Florida visit.

Now, this weekend, Rodney Garner, Mike Ekeler, Tim Banks, and Levorn Harbin will get their chance to make more of an impression on the elite prospect, who holds over 50 offers.