Elite In-State ATH Boo Carter Set to Return to Tennessee On Saturday

2024 Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter is set to return to Knoxville this weekend for another unofficial visit with the Vols, he confirmed to Volunteer Country on Monday night.

Carter is not only one of the top prospects in the Volunteer state, but he is one of the most coveted prospects in the country in his respective recruiting class.

Carter has been to Tennessee on numerous occasions, most recently in September when the the Vols hosted Florida.

"It was great," Carter told Volunteer Country following that visit. "The atmosphere was great. It was all pretty good. I was expecting them to win because they have been on a little win streak, they had to have the defense to win, and they shut them down for the most part, so it was pretty good."

Carter, who holds over 25 Division 1 offers, has the opportunity to play either side of the ball at the next level, and he focused on both sides during Saturday's visit.

"The offense stood out to me the most," Carter said of what stood out during the Florida game. "By them just outscoring the opponent, it allowed for the outcome. The defense was battling, too, and when it came time, they got their bag."

Tennessee has prioritized Carter over the recent months, and he has certainly felt the love from the staff.

"I am very comfortable," Carter said of his relationship with the Tennessee staff. "I like all of the staff. I talk to them all every Wednesday and Thursday. I feel special to be, honest. I feel like a number one player with how they are recruiting me as '24.(This visit) Really pushed them up, to be honest. Tennessee had always been around the top, but it really moved them up because they beat Florida, and they haven't been able to do for the last four or five years."

Carter's recruitment has only intensified since September 1st when college coaches could start contact him, so he has honed in on what areas of the recruiting process he is planning to focus on, including which position he will play.

"I am looking for love from the coaches, how the team performs, what position I want to play at at the next level, and academics, but really just a lot of love from the coaches," Carter said of this. "I am weighing options (on which side of the ball he wants to play), but I would love to play both sides of the ball in college, if I could. I will probably play DB because of how I am built and my vision."

Carter's CCS team will travel to Knoxville this Friday night to take on Grace Christian Academy.