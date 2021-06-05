Elite In-State Edge Rusher Caleb Herring Discusses Tennessee Trip

Tennessee hosted their "Night at Neyland" event on Friday evening, as multiple early targets spanning the 2022-2024 class rolled into Knoxville to participate. Caleb Herring, one of the premier edge rushers in the 2023 class, made the trip from Murfreesboro to work out for the Tennessee staff and get his first look at the Vols.

"As soon as we got to Tennessee, the coaches were waiting on my brother and me, and that really impressed me," Herring said of what stood out. "That made me and my brother feel welcomed and a part of a family."

Herring's older brother, Elijah, became the first 2022 recruit to make a pledge to Josh Heupel's program earlier this year, and he will be a big factor in recruiting his younger brother to Knoxville.

For the young Riverdale High School standout, this was one of the first chances to get out on the recruiting trail and see a school as a priority target for a program due to the COVID shutdown.

"We shook their hands and stuff, and after that, we toured the indoor, then talked to Coach Heupel," he added. "He's a very cool and chill coach."

The message from the Volunteers Head Coach to the elite young talent was clear.

"He told me that the 2022 and 2023 classes would be the classes to get this program back to where they were years back," Herring said. And (he said) my brother and I would be the key pieces to turning this program around."

After we talked with him, they had my brother do an individual workout out, then after that, they had me go camp," Herring said about the next part of his visit. "and after that, we did a photo shoot, which is amazing to do."

"The coaches were amazed at how we moved at our size (during the camp).

Herring attended a camp at Alabam on Saturday, as the Crimson Tide hosted several select invites for a camp session during the afternoon.

Herring is widely viewed as the top in-state prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, and he already has an offer list to reflect it, with several other programs circling in his recruitment.