Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Elite In-State Edge Rusher Caleb Herring Discusses Tennessee Trip

2023 Riverdale (Tenn.) Edge Caleb Herring Talks Tennessee Volunteers Visit
Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee hosted their "Night at Neyland" event on Friday evening, as multiple early targets spanning the 2022-2024 class rolled into Knoxville to participate. Caleb Herring, one of the premier edge rushers in the 2023 class, made the trip from Murfreesboro to work out for the Tennessee staff and get his first look at the Vols.

"As soon as we got to Tennessee, the coaches were waiting on my brother and me, and that really impressed me," Herring said of what stood out. "That made me and my brother feel welcomed and a part of a family."

Herring's older brother, Elijah, became the first 2022 recruit to make a pledge to Josh Heupel's program earlier this year, and he will be a big factor in recruiting his younger brother to Knoxville.

For the young Riverdale High School standout, this was one of the first chances to get out on the recruiting trail and see a school as a priority target for a program due to the COVID shutdown.

"We shook their hands and stuff, and after that, we toured the indoor, then talked to Coach Heupel," he added.  "He's a very cool and chill coach."

The message from the Volunteers Head Coach to the elite young talent was clear.

"He told me that the 2022 and 2023 classes would be the classes to get this program back to where they were years back," Herring said.  And (he said) my brother and I would be the key pieces to turning this program around."

 After we talked with him, they had my brother do an individual workout out, then after that, they had me go camp," Herring said about the next part of his visit. "and after that, we did a photo shoot, which is amazing to do."

"The coaches were amazed at how we moved at our size (during the camp).

Herring attended a camp at Alabam on Saturday, as the Crimson Tide hosted several select invites for a camp session during the afternoon.

Herring is widely viewed as the top in-state prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, and he already has an offer list to reflect it, with several other programs circling in his recruitment.

Screen Shot 2021-06-06 at 9.22.14 PM
Baseball

Tennessee edges Liberty to advance to first Super Regional appearance since 2005

1BAAA513-0849-4F4E-ACAF-911C33F5D14B
Recruiting

Vols RB Target Glover Recaps Official Visit to Knoxville

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 9.24.57 PM
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping the Vols 9-3 win against Liberty in Round 2 of the NCAA Regional Tournament

Screen Shot 2021-06-05 at 7.09.50 PM
Baseball

Vols use early homers, late toughness to extinguish Flames in Game 4 of Knoxville Regional

D7364D91-392B-4F83-8389-44C7C82D0323
Recruiting

In-State OL Brycen Sanders Talks Vols Camp, Elarbee, Heupel, and More

700B0781-4840-4D28-80CC-EB39B21295E5
Recruiting

Elite In-State Edge Rusher Caleb Herring Discusses Tennessee Trip

62C56A98-6020-4BB4-944A-F838C0219D9F
Recruiting

Vols DB Target Audavion Collins Recaps Friday Visit to Knoxville

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Tennessee's wild 9-8 victory against Wright State in the first round of the NCAA Regional Tournament