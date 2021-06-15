Elite LB Drayk Bowen Recaps Visit To Tennessee

Tennessee hosted elite 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen last weekend for an unofficial visit. The Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean High School standout recapped the trip with VR2 on SI.

"We got there, went around the facilities, met the coaches and went around the campus," Bowen said of how the visit started. "Once we got back (we) did a photoshoot, then ate lunch which we paid for and met with coach Heupel and coach BJ, then went to the baseball field."

The conversations with linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary and Josh Heupel stood out for the elite prospect.

"Getting to talk with Coach Heupel and seeing the facilities was awesome," Bowen said. "I was able to learn a lot about their defense and their philosophy from coach BJ and learn a little bit more about how two sports would work."

Bowen is also a star on the baseball diamond, as he spent time working on the craft while he was in the south for visits.

"We talked a lot of football and watched film," Bowen added about his conversations with the coaches. "And talked about the defense and what they do and how I would fit. I liked them a lot. They were very intense when talking about football, but when they were interacting with players, they were very fun and laid back, and you could see the love for each other."

While Bowen's visit to Tennessee was brief, he is viewing all of the schools that have offered him a contender, and this month will be crucial in how he handles his recruitment moving forward.

"Everyone is a contender for me right now," he said. "After June is over and I get to see campuses and meet coaches, I will start going from there."

Bowen holds over 20 Division 1 offers, including Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oregon. He is currently rated as the top linebacker in the country by the 247 Sports Composite ranking.