Tennessee is set to host numerous top targets the weekend of Memorial Day, and another touted visitor has officially confirmed his plans to visit Knoxville. Elite pass-rusher Platte County (Mo.) Chandavian Bradley will make his first visit to Knoxville.

Tennessee offered Bradley in February, but the two parties had been in steady contact before the offer.

"I had been talking to them for months before they offered," Bradley told Volunteer Country during a March interview. "Coach Heupel, Coach, Ek, Coach Chop and even Coach Banks even. I have talked to them for so long it makes it easy. Just knowing I can talk to them easily and get to them as fast as possible has been a really big help. I also have friends who are committed there, too. Jack Luttrell and Nate Spillman."

Luttrell has been in the ear of multiple top targets for the Vols, and Bradley has built a strong bond with him as well.

"Jack and I are both very energetic when it comes down to talking to people and meeting people," Bradley said in March. "We are both social media people. We stay on social, so that is a really big thing that helps us get along.

One thing that stands out to Bradley about the Vols coaching staff is how they relate to him and match his energy, especially the potential of playing for a coach like Mike Ekeler.

"I mean, it is a very great feeling that I could be around someone like him who can match how I feel about the game or just anything in general," Bradley said of Ekeler's energy at the time. "I am doing a lot of things with basketball, and Coach Ek and Coach Heup both talk with me about that. They both told me how basketball was their first love and everything about that. I know they feel me on completely different levels."

I want someplace I can call home," Bradley said in March of what he was looking for in a school. "Not on a football level, school level, just my mental and physical well being."

As far as a timeline, Bradley doesn't not have one, but he is not planning to rush to a decision.

"Whatever I feel is right for me," he said of this. "I know for a fact it won’t be anytime before football season."