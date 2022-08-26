Elite Peach State ATH Set to Visit Tennessee

As the 2023 recruiting cycle wages on, Tennessee is always looking ahead to future classes, and one prized recruit from the state of Georgia announced he is set to visit Knoxville next month.

2024 Buford (Ga.) athlete KingJoseph Edwards announced all of his upcoming visits for the 2022 season earlier this week. At the time, Tennessee was not featured on the list but the Vols are there now, following a more recent post.

“The coaching staff and the new facility they are building,” Edwards said of what has caught his interest about Tennessee. “Coach Chop is my guy.”

Edwards is widely viewed as one of the nation's premier prospects, as he has the potential to play tight end or standup and rush the passer with his 6'5", 240lbs frame. He does not have a preference or where he plays at the next level.

“They see me as a defensive player,” he said. “I would play either they can really put me wherever they need me. I currently do not have a preference.”

Edwards visited Tennnessee at the end of June as well. His mother did not get to make the trip, but she is a key factor in his recruitment and will attend in September.

Edwards says Tennessee is already “a strong contender” but he will use the September visit to look focus on different aspects of the program.

“Strong academic structure,” Edwards said of what he will be looking for. “I’m a student athlete. College is a big change so a program with good academic support is major to me. Football wise, I want to make sure wherever I attend I have a good relationship with the coaches. Those are what I’m focused on the most.”

The talented prospect is rated as the No.12 overall prospect in America, according to 247 Sports.

Edwards is currently sidelined for a Buford program that is looking to four-peat in the state of Georgia. Below is a look at Edwards Hudl highlights from last season.

Featured image via Brooks Austin- Dawgs Daily