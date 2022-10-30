Elite QB Commit Nico Iamaleava Enjoys Another Trip To Rocky Top

When Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, he heard the doubters and questions surrounding the decision. Now, the Vols are an undefeated 8-0 and ranked second in the country, and Iamaleava was in Knoxville to enjoy another visit with the Vols. Following the visit, he discussed the trip and more.

“It feels great,” Iamaleava said of seeing his commitment pay off. “I was telling everybody that when I committed people had a lot of why’s and I told them what the coaching staff told me and they have pretty much held up their word from when I committed. It’s exciting to see what they are doing with this class and I can’t wait to see what they do with our class.”

Tennessee boasts the nation's top offense and quarterback Hendon Hooker is a front runner for the Heisman trophy. Iamaleava first watched the Vols offense last year in November, and he loves the strides he has seen it make since.

“I like everything,” Iamaleava said “I saw it last year too but this year the tempo has been crazy. Breakout guys like Jalin Hyatt and involving Bru McCoy and (Cedric) Tillman just as a collective has been great. I’ve had fun watching this offense this year and I can’t wait to get in there and work with those guys.”

Iamaleava has a strong comfort level at Tennessee, as he continues to just enjoy each and every opportunity to make the cross-country trip.

“I’ve pretty much seen it all here in Tennessee,” Iamaleava said of this. “I just keep enjoying the environment and all the experiences here with my family.”

For Iamaleava, he is one of the nation's premier prospects regardless of position, so other schools continue to recruit him, but he just phases it out.

“My pops has all my accounts so he sees all the schools that hit me and he kind of handles all that,” Iamaleava said. “They are still getting in my inbox but nothing is going to come of that. I’m locked in.”