Elite QB Davis Has ‘Once-In-a-Lifetime Experience’ on Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted elite 2024 QB Jadyn Davis for a visit on Saturday. The coveted signal- caller detailed the trip with Volunteer country.

“It was a once in a life time experience,” Davis said of the visit to Rocky Top. “My family had a chance to come see a game day atmosphere at Neyland Stadium, and it was one I will truly never forget.”

The Gameday atmosphere certainly lived up to expectations.

“It was more than expectations,” Davis said of the visit. “As a recruit, I’ve learned not to put expectations out there, but any expectations you could put on this place, it passed.”

Davis enjoyed watching the Tennessee offense thrive.

“Just how it shows the QB development side with how calm he is in the pocket and comfortable he is with delivering the ball off of any different platform,” Davis said about what stood out the most with the Tennessee offense. “Obviously, throwing to guys like Jalin Hyatt, you are going to put up points in this offense.”

Davis is not fended off by Tennessee already having an elite QB commit in Nico Iamaleava coming in ahead of him. He still views the Vols as a real contender.

“They are still a serious contender,” Davis said of the Vols. “Any school where my whole family comes on our own dime, we take very seriously. They are definitely near the top.”

One reason Davis is so high on Tennessee is the duo of Joey Halzle and Josh Heupel.

“They are great men first,” Davis said of what he likes about the duo. “They care about you off the field, and they don’t just want you for a number on the field. Their players are playing their hearts out for them, and it is only year two. I can’t imagine what it is going to be down the road with them at the helm. They are great people and I am loving everything about them.”

Davis has always felt like Peyton Manning is the greatest of all-time, and he had another chance to connect with him on Saturday.

“It was crazy meeting him again and taking a picture with him,” Davis said. “He remembered me from the MPA camps. I’ll definitely have to post a picture with young Jadyn and grown up Jadyn with Peyton.”

Davis is among the nation’s best players regardless of class and he knows he will have to make a hard decision eventually.

“God is going to have to lead the way for me in my recruit,” Davis said of what his recruitment is going to come down to. “I am going to just have to make the best decision for me and my family at some point.”