Skip to main content

Elite RB Gibson Includes Vols Among List of Favorites

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the highest rated running back recruits in the last decade, and he has officially trimmed his list of contenders, including Tennessee. 

12AD7B1E-11ED-49C0-BBC8-139D49136448

The standout running back visited Tennessee over the summer, and he most recently visited campus for the Florida game, where he was in attendance with several other highly rated recruits from across the country. 

Jerry Mack is leading the charge for the Vols, and sources have indicated the Tennessee running backs coach has made a strong connection with the elite prospect. 

Gibson paces the way in the backfield for IMG, and he has been a do-it-all back over the last two years, excelling as a pass catcher as well as a rusher. 

While Gibson still has a full recruiting cycle left, he is one of the most prolific prospects in the nation, and his recruitment is in full swing since college coaches become able to start contacting him directly on September 1st. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

DA09E366-7350-4DB0-8C3A-05DEDD0371DE
Football

Look: Tennessee Reveals Uniform Choice for Road Matchup Against LSU

By Jack Foster
8506BD57-8810-4C8C-9402-170815833855
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Provides Injury Updates, Previews LSU

By Jack Foster
cordarrelle-patterson-kim-klement-usa-today-sports
Football

Former Tennessee Standout Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on Injured Reserve

By Matt Ray
USATSI_18966254_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols Lose Starting Corner for the Season

By Matt Ray
USATSI_17014501_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for Tennessee-Alabama

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19069692_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Open as Road Favorite Ahead of Top-25 Matchup Against LSU

By Matt Ray
7FD15CFD-62A1-41E1-9E10-068EE6D06955
Football

Vols WR Target Mazeo Bennett Jr. Trims List, Sets Decision Date

By Matt Ray
8AFAFBE1-8340-460F-AF00-902B0B3C842C
Recruiting

Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Sets Commitment Date

By Matt Ray