Elite RB Gibson Includes Vols Among List of Favorites

2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the highest rated running back recruits in the last decade, and he has officially trimmed his list of contenders, including Tennessee.

The standout running back visited Tennessee over the summer, and he most recently visited campus for the Florida game, where he was in attendance with several other highly rated recruits from across the country.

Jerry Mack is leading the charge for the Vols, and sources have indicated the Tennessee running backs coach has made a strong connection with the elite prospect.

Gibson paces the way in the backfield for IMG, and he has been a do-it-all back over the last two years, excelling as a pass catcher as well as a rusher.

While Gibson still has a full recruiting cycle left, he is one of the most prolific prospects in the nation, and his recruitment is in full swing since college coaches become able to start contacting him directly on September 1st.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.