Skip to main content

Elite RB Gibson Set to Return to Rocky Top For Vols Showdown With Alabama

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) standout running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the highest rated running back recruits in the last decade. He is set to visit Tennessee again this weekend as the No.6 Vols host No.3 Alabama, his father confirmed to Volunteer Country. 

The standout running back visited Tennessee over the summer, and he most recently visited campus for the Florida game, where he was in attendance with several other highly rated recruits from across the country. He has since released a shortlist of favorites, including the Vols. 

Now, he will have another opportunity to see an action-packed, gameday environment.

Jerry Mack is leading the charge for the Vols, and sources have indicated the Tennessee running backs coach has made a strong connection with the elite prospect.

Gibson paces the way in the backfield for IMG, and he has been a do-it-all back over the last two years, excelling as a pass catcher as well as a rusher.

While Gibson still has a full recruiting cycle left, he is one of the most prolific prospects in the nation, and his recruitment is in full swing since college coaches become able to start contacting him directly on September 1st. Below is a look at Gibson's highlights from his Sophomore season: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

GettyImages-13331047381.jpg
Football

Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced

By Jack Foster
Josh Heupel Previews Showdown With Alabama
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Preparing for Alabama as Gameday Nears

By Jack Foster
usatsi_13932852_168390306_lowres
Football

Watch: Former LSU Star Dresses Up in Vol Gear

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19197869_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Alabama

By Matt Ray
D7E5BE3D-79FE-4F8C-9D7B-0BEB728B21CB
Recruiting

Elite 2025 ATH Elyiss Williams Ready for First Look at Tennessee

By Matt Ray
2A2DBBEB-8C63-4119-94C1-1DC3B4603BE9
Recruiting

Long-time OL Target Vysen Lang Returning to Rocky Top for Alabama Game

By Matt Ray
DF5C0E41-0E1F-4009-BCE3-5674D663BAC7
Recruiting

Elite In-State ATH Boo Carter Set to Return to Tennessee On Saturday

By Matt Ray
B2E3A985-B808-4EA2-A9E2-851E91EAA6C7
Recruiting

Elite Edge Rusher Keldric Faulk Set for Tennessee OV

By Matt Ray