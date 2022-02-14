Elite RB Treyaun Webb Planning to Visit Vols

2023 Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.) running back Treyaun Webb is set to visit Tennessee next month when the recruiting period officially reopens.

Last week, Webb announced on social media that he would visit Tennessee on April 8th.

The coveted running back is among the nation's elite prospects for the recruiting class regardless of position. Webb holds 47 reported Division 1 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Southern Cal, among numerous others.

In January, Webb announced a top 11, that featured the Vols, who had only offered a month earlier.

Web, a consensus top-10 running back nationally, is one of the best pass-catchers in the country, which is one of the reasons he is so highly sought after.

Despite having scatback skills out of the backfield, he possesses a more than desirable frame at 6'1", 205lbs.

Webb rushed for 1,192 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games last fall. Below is a look at his highlights.

Webb visiting in April should allow for him to take in one of Tennessee's fifteen spring practices, which are set to begin in the final days of March.

Showing the versatile back how they plan to use him and seeing the tempo of the offense will be critical for the Vols if they want to stay in this one.

Second-year running back Jerry Mack was impressive on the recruiting trail in year one, inking the signatures of coveted running backs Justin Williams and Dylan Sampson.

Mack's ability to adapt and keep his rooming back room productive in 2021 despite injuries and in-season transfers was one of the more impressive coaching feats in college football last fall. It is likely one of the main reasons he garnered head coaching interest during the off-season, but he chose to stay with Josh Heupel and finish what they set out to start in Knoxville.