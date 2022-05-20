Elite Receiver Carnell Tate Updates Recruitment, Talks Vols

2023 IMG Academy (Fla.) Wide Receiver Carnell Tate sent waves through the recruiting world this last weekend when he showed up in Knoxville for another unofficial visit with Tennessee. Tate shares the latest in his recruitment here.

"I just wanted to get one last visit in before making my commitment decision sometime this summer," Tate said of the reasoning behind the visit to Tennessee. "Because I am not planning to take any more visits until after I commit."

So what is it about Tennessee that has turned the IMG standout into a frequent visitor on Rocky Top?

"Coach Heup and his receiver-friendly offense have a great QB that can get me the ball," Tate said of the reason for continuing to return to Tennessee. "I know I can get to the league, and they will help develop me over there. I believe in K Pope and all of the coaches and players over there speak highly of him. So, I know he will get me to the league and develop me."

Tate took an official visit to Tennessee during April which allowed him to bond even more with Tennessee's 2023 quarterback commitment, Nico Iamaleava.

"We talk all the time," Tate said of his relationship with Tennessee Iamaleava. "Almost every day to catch up and see how each other are doing. He checks in on me, and I check in on him."

Tate has connections to several quarterbacks in the class, so it will be important for his process to make a decision to play with a quarterback that he feels can help facilitate him the ball.

"Mainly Nico and Dante (Moore) because those two are my guys," Tate said of which quarterbacks in the class he has the best relationship with. "I talk with Arch some. Mainly, those two, though. Dante is my guy back from even before Nico."

"They are different," Tate said of the two elite signal-callers. "Dante is quiet and likes to do his own thing. Nico is a chill guy with Cali-swag that can get up and get hype and have some fun."

Tate and Moore took a visit to LSU together during the weekend of April 22nd. It allowed the two to reconnect, but it also allowed him to rekindle a relationship with Brian Kelly, who he previously had a strong relationship with at Notre Dame.

"It was definitely different," Tate said of seeing Brian Kelly at LSU during his official visit. "He had a different swag to him from when he was at Notre Dame. He was open and talked freely. He had a little swagger about him."

LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee are the teams that Tate says are still in the mix for his services ahead of the upcoming decision. Kelsey Pope, along with multiple other Tennessee coaches were at IMG's spring game to check on the elite receiver, as was Ohio State receiver's coach, Brian Hartline.

"It feels special to me because it shows how interested they are in me and how talented they think I am," Tate said of what it means to see coaches showing up to see him play in a spring game.

So when could a decision come for the prized pass-catcher?

"I am trying to get it done in the summer sometime," Tate said of his decision timeframe. "I have the Overtime event, so that is throwing me off a little bit. It will be after that."

"It is definitely a battle between some schools right now," Tate said of where he is at in the decision process. "I am chopping it up with my family and trying to figure out what is best for me."

Tate knows what aspects he will study the hardest as he works towards a decision.

"Development and playing right away," Tate said of what factors he is weighing the most. "Development is big because they have to help you be the great player you are and get you to the next level. Then playing right away, you have to be able to showcase your skills right away to get to the next level."

John Garcia Jr. contributed to this report