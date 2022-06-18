Skip to main content

Elite Running Back Currently Visiting Tennessee

Tennessee is hosting several official visitors in the 2023 recruiting class this weekend, and one elite visitor from the 2024 class. 

2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) via Mundy Mills High School (Ga.) running back Jerrick Gibson announced earlier this morning that he is visiting Tennessee today. 

The 5'10", 195lbs back is the consensus top running back recruit for the 2024 class. The standout running back already holds over 20 Division 1 offers, including Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, among others. 

Gibson picked up an offer from Tennessee in late March, and this will serve as his first look at the Vols under the Josh Heupel's staff.

According to MaxPreps, Gibson averaged 6.4 yards per carry last season, rushing for 626 yards and four touchdowns in seven games at Mundy Mills in Georgia. 

While it is early in Gibson's recruitment, he has been well known on the recruiting scene for a while. Gibson committed to Florida early in the process when Dan Mullen was the coach there, but he has since de-committed following Billy Napier taking over in Gainesville. 

Gibson has already been selected as an Under Armour All-American for the 2024 class. 

Below is a look at Gibson's highlights from his sophomore year

