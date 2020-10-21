SI.com
Volunteer Country
Elite Tennessee RB Commit Cody Brown Talks Tennessee, Recruitment of Other Top Targets, More

Dale Dowden

Cody Brown committed to Tennessee since May 3rd, and he has been a key part of the Vols class to this point. Jeremy Pruitt and company are in need of a hammer back, and Brown possesses all of the necessary tools. Brown has also been a key recruiter for Tennessee behind the scenes. He talks about all of that and more in the video above.

Below is his SI All-American Evaluation:

Prospect: Cody Brown

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 215 pounds

School: Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview

Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Thick and powerful back. Put together is an understatement. Will need to monitor weight in college if anything, certainly won’t need to pack on any more.

Athleticism: What he lacks in top-end speed he makes up for with short-area quickness. Carries defenders along with him down the field. Contact balance is superb due to his tree trunks for legs. Throws the shot put and discus, further emphasizing his power.

Instincts: He’s a one-cut back, though he has good vision. Runs with patience behind the line of scrimmage to allow for blockers to get set up. Protects the football when in traffic which shows spatial awareness.

Polish: Will need to find another gear to remain a big-play threat on the next level. Doesn’t run away from defenders in the secondary, but doesn’t have to at this point. Will add immediate threat in goal-line situations. Also prepared for SEC workload physically.

Bottom Line: Defensive backs don’t want to tackle Brown on routine. You can see defenders making “business decisions” more often than not. It’s going to take more than one defender to tackle him, but he will be run down from behind in the SEC. Projects as a productive early-down back with short-yardage and goal-line value.

Recruiting

