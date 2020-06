As Jeremy Pruitt walked to midfield to congratulate Georgia State head coach Shawn Eliott on his stunning victory over the Volunteers, it was unlikely that he — or anyone else in Neyland Stadium — thought that there was a way to salvage the season. In fact, after the Vols would go on to lose three of their next four football games, most Tennessee fans began to feel the deep sense of melancholy that they had grown all too familiar with over the last decade...