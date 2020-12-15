FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Elite Vols Brooks Commit Pushes Back Plans to Sign

Dylan Brooks is the highest-rated player in Tennessee's 2021 class, but he is going to wait to put pen to paper. He informed VR2 on SI on Tuesday afternoon of his plans.

Brooks is currently rated as the 18th best player in America by Sports Illustrated All-American.

He told VR2 on SI in August about choosing Tennessee, "I just like the opportunity they offered me, and Coach Pruitt being a defensive mastermind knowing how to set up things."

Below is Brooks's SI All-American Evaluation:

Dylan Brooks
