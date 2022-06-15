Elite Vols TE Commit Davis Talks Decision to 'Shut Down' Recruitment

Las Vegas, Nevada--Tennessee landed the commitment of coveted tight Collins Hill (Ga.) tight end Ethan Davis in December. Davis, arguably the nation's top tight end prospect, saw others refuse to bow out of his recruitment. However, he tells Volunteer Country that his recruitment is "shut down" now. He discusses this and more here.

"Things have really been shut down for a little bit," Davis said of his recruiting process. "I am just really starting to express it more lately."

Ole Miss is the team that has pressed for Davis the hardest since his commitment to Tennessee in December, and they were ultimately the team that finished second at the time.

"Really, since last March when all of this recruiting stuff started picking up, Tennessee never stopped," Davis said of why he has closed out all of the recruitment process and is focused on Knoxville. "Really, Coach Golesh, we had a good relationship, but it just took another step. I look at him and know that I trust him with everything."

For Davis, after he committed, several months went by before he was able to get back to Tennessee's campus because of his basketball season. He recently returned, and that visit quickly reminded him of why Tennessee is the right fit for him.

"It was really important because the last Junior day they had, I couldn't go because of basketball," Davis said of the importance of his latest trip to Knoxville at the end of May. "That was really my first time being around the other commitments and top prospects, so it was a great time."

Davis finally was able to meet Tennessee quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleavea in person, and the two hit it off during the trip.

"He is a cool dude; he is really chill," Davis said on the opportunity to meet Iamaleava in person and continue to build that bond during their time together in Las Vegas. "He is laid back, and he is always texting back in the group messages and things like that. He is just a cool dude."

When Davis committed to Tennessee in December, he had no idea who would be the quarterback of the 2023 recruiting class for the Vols. Once Iamaleava committed in March, it helped further solidify Davis's decision to choose Rocky Top.

"Oh, that was just another reason to add to the mountain of reasons why I wanted to be there," Davis said about the impact of Iamaleava's commitment on his thought process as other teams worked to try to steal him from Tennessee. "That just added to it all. Those reasons just kept adding up reason after reason for why I need to be at Tennessee."

Davis spent time wearing his peer recruiting hat during his time at OT7 in Las Vegas this week, and his efforts were directed towards another coveted skill player that he wants to team up with in Knoxville.

"Carnell, definitely," Davis said of who he is currently recruiting the hardest to join him at Tennessee. "His commitment is coming up soon, so I am trying to lock that in."

The 6'5", 230lbs tight end returns to Tennessee for an official visit on June 24th.