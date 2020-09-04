Everything Yves Pons Said About Tennessee's Current Team

Yves Pons spent plenty of time answering questions about his NBA draft decision on Wednesday, but he also answered multiple questions on Tennessee's current team. We have it all below.

On the newcomers, Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson:

"I think we have a young talented team. I think, from my standpoint, we can have one of the best defensive teams in the country that ever played. That is all the confidence I have in those guys. I think we have a confident team; we have depth. I think we can be really good this year."

On Keon Johnson's Athleticism:

"He is a freak athlete. I think he has some stuff that I do not have defensively. He has quick hands, but I still believe I'm bouncier than him."

On EJ Anosike:

"First of all, EJ is a great kid. We talk a lot every day on the court. On the court, he brings a lot. He brings a lot of energy. He can rebound. He's not afraid of anything once he makes up his mind to get the rebound—he's going to get it. I think he will be really good offensively and defensively. He's a good athlete. He can run. He can play the three (and) he can play the four. I think that's a real complement for us."

On running the offense with Jaden Springer, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah Jordan-James, and Victor Bailey Jr:

"I think those guys really pick it up quick. We already had a couple of practices together, and I think we are getting better every day, day in and day out. I think it's just a matter of time before they really get the offense like Jordan Bone and Lamonte Turner. I think we are going to be good on this one."

On leadership role as a senior:

"I'm not doing anything different Obviously, John and me, we are the older guys with the most experience on this team, so all I go for is to show the way and lead the young guys. It's my job. I have to get out of my comfort zone and push all of us and use my voice. I used to lead by example, but this is going to be more like trying to talk to the guys (and) trying to bring my voice to the table."

On if he has set personal expectations for himself this season, as reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year:

"Yes, last year I got SEC Defensive Player of the Year. This year, I'm trying to go even higher – National Defensive Player of the Year. This is only personal though. The only goal is the national championship. That's what I see right now."

On the sudden ending to last season leading to him coming back for unfinished business:

"Yes, there is still stuff we can get done. There's unfinished business. Coming back will allow me and allow us to keep it going. Even if the team will be different, I think we have the team this year to go far. That's the only goal."