Fast-Rising Peach State DB Jack Luttrell Talks Vols Offer, June Visits, and More

Tennessee recently extended an offer to 2023 defensive back Jack Luttrell of Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.). The fast-rising Peach State prospect discusses his offer from the Vols and more here.

"It is going great," Luttrell said of his recruitment. "It started with Arkansas. They were my first offer. Tennessee is my fifth offer, and all of them have kind of been the coach watches my film, they like it, and as soon as we talk, they end up offering me."

Luttrell's recruitment started to surge this spring as his film began to make rounds. The extra off-season work he put in played an impact, too, as he camp at the prestigious MVP Camp, and he worked the 7v7 circuit tirelessly.

"I think it was really good," Luttrell said of camping at the MVP camp. "This past season, during the off-season, I played with Grind Factory and DOMO in 7v7, and I think that and going to the MVP camp really helped me a lot."

Schools love what Luttrell has put on film, and they are already honing in on him at one particular position.

"Most schools see me as a safety because one thing that sets me apart from other kids is that I come downhill and hit," he said. "I can also be in coverage with just about any receiver. A lot of schools have liked me as a boundary safety, to be specific. Georgia Tech was the first school to offer me as an athlete. After watching my film, they knew I was a really good athlete and want me up there, but they just don't know where at."

"I don't really have a preference," Luttrell said about his preference for a position. "The only thing I care about is helping the team. I don't care if it's kicker or offensive line; I will play it."

The Vols like Luttrell as a boundary safety, and the message was clear from Brian Jean-Mary and company when the offer was extended.

"It was great," Luttrell said of receiving the offer from Tennessee. "I talked with Coach Creamer the night before the offer. He told me they watched my film, they liked it, and they were getting ready to pull the trigger on me. That was really cool talking with him."

"When I talked with Coach BJ, I could tell he was a family guy," he continued. "I was sitting in the weight room when I called him, so he liked that I was in the weight room. He told me he really liked how physical I am and the player that I am, so that was really good to hear."

"One of the biggest things that he told me that no other college coach told me was that every boundary safety that has played at Tennessee has gone to the NFL," Luttrell added on the conversation with the Vols linebacker coach. "It was really cool to hear that. That is my dream, so it was really good to hear that."

The Peach State product is familiar with the Volunteer State, and he knows what he wants to see moving forward.

"First off, both my mom and dad went to a smaller college called Carson-Newman," he added. "I am familiar with the state. But with the University, one of the things that stands out is the head coach and the coaching staff changes. One thing I would want to see is some consistency. Everything right now, I love the facilities, the atmosphere, the team, and I love the state of Tennessee."

With visits on the horizon, Luttrell will have a busy month of June.

"I am trying to get up to Tennessee on that June 4th date," Luttrell said. "Immediately following that, on June 5th, I am going to be at Clemson. I will be at Notre Dame on June 6th, Georgia on June 7th, and I am going on a tour with my 7v7 team, and we are going to 13 different colleges."

While there is a long way to go in this recruitment, Luttrell knows what he is looking for.

"One of the biggest things I like about almost every coach I have talked to is the energy," he said. "I love when I call a coach, and he is super energetic. That is one of the biggest things. Where the school is at, how big it is, the uniforms and the stadium does not really matter. I love to play with energy, and I want to play in an energetic atmosphere."

Whenever the time comes for Luttrell to commit, he believes the school that lands him will get a solid player on and off the field.

"One of the first things they are getting in me is a great player and a leader on and off the field. I am a coach's kid, and my dad is a head coach, and that is one of the big things that people notice right off about me is my IQ for the game. I think when a school gets me, I will be a great leader and football player."