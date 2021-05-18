Florida OL Brian Grant 'Wanted to be a Part of' What Vols Are Building, Discusses Commitment

Tennessee landed its fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle in Fort Walton (Fla.) Choctawhatchee High School offensive tackle Brian Grant. Grant is entering his second season in football, but he is a player that Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee identified while at UCF, and they made that relationship payoff today. Grant discusses the decision here.

"Really the main thing that pushed my decision through was I was praying about it for the past few weeks," he said about why he decided to commit to the Vols. "I have been thinking about committing for the past two or three weeks; praying really helped me make that decision and really pushed me into finally committing."

"I just loved the community, and I fell in love with the people there," Grant continued about the decision to choose the Vols. "Though I was only able to talk to the coaches over Facetime, I still got a chance to see what it was like to be a Vol during that trip. I just wanted to be a part of that."

A pivotal part of Grant's decision was based on an opportunity he had to take in Tennessee's campus for a few days around the Orange and White game in late April.

"I really fell in love with their campus and all that they offered—all the resources that were available to the students," Grand said of what stood out about the trip. "It made me feel that if I go here and I have trouble, I will be able to get the help that I need."

Another key factor was the belief Josh Heupel and Glen Elaree have had in Grant from the beginning.

"They have pretty much been with me from the start," Grant said. "They offered me at UCF, and once they got settled in at Tennessee, Coach Elarbee offered me again. It really shows that they were genuinely interested in having me play for them, and I don't have any doubt that I will enjoy playing for them. From talking to them, I can tell Coach Elarbee and Heupel are great guys. From talking to them, I kind of see them as uncles now."

"They were dumbfounded at first," Grant jokingly said about telling the Tennessee staff about his commitment earlier today. "Coach Heupel had to steady and gather himself a little bit, but they were really excited."

Grant will take at least one more trip to Knoxville later this summer, and he will look to check off some boxes that he was not able to see during his first trip.

"I haven't really got to meet any of my teammates, so that is something I am looking forward to once I get up there on an official or unofficial," he said. "Also, just seeing the facility, so the first time we went, we just toured the campus on our own and walked around a little bit. We didn't get to go into anything specific or the sports or anything like that."

"We were up there for the Orange and White, and I enjoyed that. I could definitely tell they are there for a reason. They went after it, and it always full-speed ahead even though it was spring scrimmage."

Now that Grant is in the boat for the Vols, he offered up a description of what the Vols are getting in him.

"I could describe myself as a guy that is kind of a clean slate since I am just starting out football," he said. "I have learned one position one year and another position the next. I am willing to play anywhere they put me."

featured image via Brad Grant