Former Air Force RB Signee Jamar Price Commits to Tennessee as a Preferred Walk-On

After originally signing with Air Force during the December signing period, Providence (N.C.) running back Jamar Price was unable to continue to his journey to be a Falcon due to an issue with eczema that disqualified him from attending the service academy.

Shortly after the announcement, Tennessee managed to get Price to campus and extended the opportunity to come to Knoxville as a preferred walk on which he has accepted.

Price announced the decision on social media moments ago.

"First off, I'd like to thank God," he said. "Sometimes in life, things happen and we just don't understand it, but we can always rely on God's greater plans for us. Secondly, I'd like to thank my coaches, former coaches, and any other person or coach who reached out to colleges on my behalf or gave encouraging words during this incredibly stressful time. None of this would have happened without the support and assistance of many, many coaches. Thirdly, I'd like to thank ECU, App State, Bucknell University and many other colleges and coaches were willing to give me an opportunity at their school and I greatly appreciate it. Finally, I'd like to thank my mom, dad, step dad, my entire family and my friends and teammates for supporting me through this journey with encouraging words and sometimes needed distractions from the stress. But, with all of that being said, I'm proud to say that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville on a PWO to further my academic and athletic career! Thank you to everyone again and GO VOLS!!"

Tennessee has continued to strengthen its roster, essentially free of charge, this off-season by adding guys like Price to the mix as preferred walk-ons. While a preferred walk-ons impact may not be noticed immediately on Saturday's, there role in bettering the scout teams and giving the first and second teams more realistic looks are key.

Price would have toted the ball a significant amount of times during his career at Air Force and with his 6'1, 210lbs frame, it is likely he will develop into a competitive role in Tennessee's running back room under the tutelage of Jerry Mack sooner than later.