George MacIntyre Congratulates Radarious Jackson on Tennessee Commitment
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) congratulated 2025 four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson (Memphis, Tenn.) on his pledge to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre is the centerpiece of the Tennessee Volunteers' 2025 recruiting class, the coaching staff's dream that became a reality in January. MacIntyre chose Tennessee over Alabama and LSU and quickly got to work as a peer recruiter in the 2025 class.
Sheffield High School wide receiver Radarious Jackson was one of his key targets to pair alongside himself in Neyland Stadium. Jackson was a late national riser who exploded onto the scene, earning several national offers. While other programs came calling, Tennessee's consistent messaging to Jackson won out. On Monday, he committed to the Vols over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. MacIntyre posted a photo of himself and Jackson celebrating the commitment to his X account.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
