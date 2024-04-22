BREAKING: Radarious Jackson Commits To Tennessee Vols
2025 four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson (Memphis, Tenn.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Sheffield High School wide receiver Radarious Jackson committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss on Monday afternoon. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Jackson is the No. 237 prospect in the 2025 class. The Vols had been after him for months and secured a pledge from him after a recent unofficial visit.
Jackson is the ninth commit in Tennessee's 2025 recruiting class, the second wide receiver to hop into the boat. The Vols now have the No. 12 recruiting class in the cycle, according to On3, and continue to build momentum for an uber-important recruiting class. Jackson totaled 1,978 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns during his junior campaign en route to earning Tennessee's 3A "Mr. Football" honors. He continues to be one of the biggest risers in America.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
