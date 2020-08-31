SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Breaking: Vols Flip Massive Offensive Lineman J'Marion Gooch from Auburn

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has been recruiting J'Marion Gooch hard for months despite his commitment to Auburn, and that work has now paid off. Gooch has flipped his commitment to Tennessee.

Earlier this week before making the announcement, the 6-8, 360 pounds prospect from The Kings Academy told VR2 on SI about Tennessee's pursuit of him, "they are talking to me every other day."

Gooch said on how the Vols made him a priority, "they never stopped or gave up. They said they didn't care if I was committed, they want me at Tennessee regardless."

Gooch said on what that meant to him, "it meant a lot. That shows that I am really wanted, and they really don't want to lose me."

Gooch said he speaks the most with "Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and Coach (Will) Friend."

He added on how Tennessee sees him fitting, "they think I can play everything on the line. I will play wherever they need me to play."

Gooch said, "not really" on a preference of where he plays at the next level.

A big factor in the decision to flip his commitment is the way Tennessee recruited him, as he said, "really, we talk about family, and a lot more personal stuff than just football."

Gooch said on what Tennessee is getting in him as a player, "they will be getting J'Marion Gooch. They are getting a good player, a team player."

Gooch said on what he plans to do off the field at the college level, "I am split between majoring in communications or special education."

Off the field, Gooch said, "I am a very laid back guy. I like to stay to myself."

Where his high school season is concerned, Gooch is helping The King's Academy start the season strong. He said, "It feels good. I know we are going to win state this, everybody on my team has the same goal, and that is to win state."

Gooch said on the difference, "this year we have a lot better team chemistry. Last year, we did not really know each other, so there was some selfishness, but everybody has the same goal this year."

The coveted big-man has played a key role in that, as he said, "I am holding people more accountable at all times. I make sure everybody is."

Gooch is an SI All-American candidate, and he continues to be one of the best prospects from the state of Tennessee.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Vols Get Massive Tackle with High Ceiling in J'marion Gooch

Analysis: Vols Get Massive Tackle with High Ceiling in J'marion Gooch

Matthew Ray

NFL Vols: Kamara Potentially Holding Out While Warrior and Jennings Continue to Shine, and a Darrell Taylor Injury Update

NFL Vols: Kamara Potentially Holding Out While Warrior and Jennings Continue to Shine, and a Darrell Taylor Injury Update

Volunteer Country Staff

A Look at Tennessee's Early 2022 Defensive Back and Linebacker Prospects as September 1st Approaches

A Look at Tennessee's Early 2022 Defensive Back and Linebacker Prospects as September 1st Approaches

Matthew Ray

Elite In-State DT Walter Nolen Talks Vols, Early Recruitment, and More

Walter Nolen is one of the top recruits in the country, and he talks Tennessee and more here.

Matthew Ray

Week 2 Takeaways From Tennessee's Fall Practice

Matthew Ray

A Look at Tennessee's Early 2022 Offensive Skill Prospects as September 1st Approaches

Juniors in High School will start receiving calls from College Coaches on September 1st, and we take a look at which offensive skill players we believe will hear from the Vols.

Matthew Ray

Jay Graham Reflects on Tennessee Running Back Situation: “We’re Getting Better”

The Tennessee running backs coach praised his unit's energy and says that they are getting better.

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: NFL Hall-of-Famer, Trinity Christian offensive coordinator Deion Sanders answers questions following Saturday’s ESPN matchup at Knoxville Catholic

Sanders called Catholic quarterback and Tennessee dual-sport target Kaden Martin “a phenomenal athlete” and provided plenty more insight after Trinity’s 49-14 win on ESPN Saturday.

Jake Nichols

Jauan Jennings Talks NFL Goals, Excitement in Training Camp and more in 49ers Camp Rewind

Jauan Jennings Talks NFL Goals, Excitement in Training Camp and more in 49ers Camp Rewind

Matthew Ray

In-State Tennessee Target Griffin-Parker Previews Looming Commitment Decision

William Parker-Griffin will make his commitment announcement on September 4th, and he previews that here

Matthew Ray